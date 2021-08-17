Darcey & Stacey: Did Georgi Rusev really call the twins ‘American trash?’

Georgi has been called out for calling the Silva twins trash. Pic credit: TLC

Once again, Darcey Silva is back singing the “woe is me” tune that the Darcey & Stacey fanbase is so used to seeing. The Silva twin was left so upset after meeting Georgi Rusev’s ex-wife that she high-tailed it out of the nation’s capital.

After returning to Connecticut, the twin’s best friends revealed that they had heard rumblings surrounding mean comments Georgi let slip to a mutual friend. Debbie and Reina spilled the beans that Georgi has called the Silva twins “American trash” on a Season 1 night out.

Stacey Silva wants Darcey to be single

This news was all Stacey needed to fuel to fire against her future brother-in-law. Reina and Debbie relayed the story to Darcey, who did not take it well.

According to the rumor mill of Connecticut, Georgi not only called them trash but even insinuated that once Darcey’s money ran out, he would be gone. Needless to say, the information did not surprise Darcey & Stacey viewers.

Darcey Silva had a breakdown

Immediately Darcey turned to her old ways and called Georgi a liar, claiming he never loved her. The breakdown was very reminiscent of her breakup with Jesse Meester.

Darcey made it clear yet again that she needs to see Georgi show her “unconditional love.” Through her angry tears, the mother of two cried about a “forever marriage” and that she did not want to be taken advantage of.

Every time Darcey tries to talk to Georgi, the massage therapist seems to be taken by surprise and truly feels he is doing a great job in the relationship. To viewers, it looks like the couple may be headed down a disastrous path.

Georgi’s ex-wife spilled the tea

In the most recent episode of Darcey & Stacey, the Silva twins met up with Georgi’s ex-wife, who told them she had found him on a sugar mama dating site. The DC native shared that he was untrustworthy and seemed to want to be taken care of by an older woman with money.

Darcey has not had a good track record when it came to choosing decent men in her life. But fans are having trouble feeling bad for the plastic surgery addict since she does get herself into these predicaments.

Whether Georgi said these mean words or not is yet to be determined. But the preview for next week showed the Bulgarian denying he did. He may have fooled Darcey, but her friends are not buying what he is selling.

Darcey and Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.