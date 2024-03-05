Here’s why The Bachelor viewers are celebrating Maria’s elimination

Maria Georgas stole the show on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor.

A lot of the drama on Season 28 centered around the Canadian brunette — from her questionable outfit change to the seemingly endless bullying drama.

We finally saw Maria shine when she got her first one-on-one date with Joey in Montreal.

They seemed like a perfect couple on that helicopter ride and shopping trip.

So, in Episode 7, when Maria told Joey that she didn’t know if she could introduce him to her family, The Bachelor viewers held their collective breath and thought it might be the end.

It wasn’t; we got one more week of Maria, and we got to meet her family.

Ultimately, she didn’t open up enough. Joey chose to send her home and keep Daisy, Kelsey A., and Rachel even after Maria’s last-minute attempt to change his mind, knowing she didn’t open up enough to him to get another rose.

Maria Georgas is a Bachelor Nation fan favorite

Maria Georgas has been called “The people’s princess” a few times on social media now. The Bachelor fans either love or hate her — and it’s mostly love.

They have rallied behind her for most of the season, calling for those who wouldn’t stop the drama with her to go home — and they did get sent home first.

There have been calls for Maria to be The Bachelorette for much of this season. And while they have said the same about other women on the show occasionally, the roar for Maria to get that top spot has been the loudest by far.

That call to cast Maria got even louder after Joey sent her home after the Hometown Dates.

Bachelor Nation wants more of Maria Georgas

A conversation on X (formerly Twitter) summed it up best when one viewer wrote, “Me cheering Joey on for sending maria home,” along with a video of a woman cheering for her favorite football team and calling out plays.

Another responded, “Cannot wait for Maria, the Bachelorette.”

Cannot wait for Maria, the Bachelorette https://t.co/tPg2w0uuKR — Chase Snyder (@ChasingSnyder) March 5, 2024

Yes, this is what many The Bachelor viewers have been waiting for, and not because we didn’t want to see Maria with Joey. It’s because we want to see Maria in the lead role with dozens of men to choose from.

It seems that many viewers realized that Maria’s elimination means she may get to hand out her own roses in a few months.

One viewer wrote, “WAITTTTT THIS MEANS MARIA WILL BE THE BACHELORETTE.”

Another thought maybe Maria planned things to work out in her favor, writing, “Maria could have said ‘I’m falling in love with you’ to Joey and been in final 3 or in that moment was like nah I think I’d rather be the Bachelorette and I respect that decision for her.”

Maria could have said “I’m falling in love with you” to Joey and been in final 3 or in that moment was like nah I think I’d rather be the Bachelorette and I respect that decision for her #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/9ewB3AmuXH — RightOnTopOfThatROSE (@SueEllenCrandal) March 5, 2024

Not everyone thinks Maria will be The Bachelorette though. One viewer is mourning the end of the season, as they believe Maria going home did just that. Their prediction reads, “This season is OVER like Rachel going home next bc they have no connection, Daisy auditioning to be the bachelorette, and Kelsey who he’s def picking this show really ended with Maria.”

This season is OVER like Rachel going home next bc they have no connection, Daisy auditioning to be the bachelorette, and Kelsey who he’s def picking this show really ended with Maria #TheBachelor

pic.twitter.com/qSc8TZu9Uf — !mari 𓆩♡𓆪༝༚ (@irohamokaz) March 5, 2024

That just proves again that Maria carried the season, and despite her claims that she has a hard time opening up, Bachelor Nation would certainly tune in for The Bachelorette if she was the star.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.