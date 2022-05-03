Here’s why people think Kim Kardashian hacked Kris Jenner’s Twitter account

Kim Kardashian might have hacked Kris Jenner’s Twitter account to share some sweet tweets about herself between episodes of The Kardashians. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Momager Kris Jenner keeps her schedule full by taking care of all of her daughters’ businesses, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have time for fun with her family and vice versa.

In the last episode of The Kardashians, Khloe poked fun at her mom for always telling long stories about her youth, something that Khloe says her mom doesn’t do with any of her sisters. In the same episode, viewers got to see Kris spend time supporting Kim as Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in New York.

However, the week the episode aired, Kim appeared to have a little more fun with her mom than when the show was filming. Fans suspect that Kim may have gotten ahold of Kris Jenner’s phone and sent out some tweets declaring herself the momager’s favorite daughter.

Did Kim Kardashian hack Kris Jenner’s Twitter account?

On April 26, two tweets came from Kris’s Twitter account that referred to Kim as her favorite daughter. While this has been true in the past, the sisters all agree now that Kris has a new favorite.

Nevertheless, the tweets read, “I love my daughter Kim the most! She’s just the cutest and sweetest!” and “Kim is just so smart! Everything I know so learned from her!!!!!”

Since the tweets reference Kim in such high regard, speculation began immediately with the tweets. However, Kim sealed the deal when she quoted both tweets to say, “Oh mom stop! I’m blushing [blushing emoji] [winking emoji]” and “You are just so nice today mom! I didn’t even know you had twitter but what a nice surprise to see how you feel about me.”

Pic credit: @KimKardashian/Twitter

Kim was seen as Kris’s favorite child for years, but the tweets are still out of character for the business mom. However, all of the Kar-Jenner sisters believe that Kris has a new favorite.

Who is Kris Jenner’s favorite child?

While promoting The Kardashians, Access Hollywood asked the Kar-Jenner family a few questions about what they think of each other. One question was who Kris’s favorite child was, and the answer was a whole agreement.

All of the girls held up a picture of Kylie, but they also agreed that Kylie and Kendall were Kris’s favorites right now.

The favoritism seems to be cemented as Kris has tattoos of Kylie and Kendall’s names and no one else’s, but allegedly she has a new favorite every day. She also said that she doesn’t have everyone’s name tattooed because there are way too many names in the family.

However, some fans believe she has a least favorite, as well.

Does Kris Jenner have a least favorite child?

As previously reported, The Kardashians viewers believe that Kris may have let slip who her least favorite child is by leaving her out rather than saying anything at all.

Kris has been known to leave Kourtney out of social media posts and not mention Kourtney’s business endeavors as much as she does her other daughters’ businesses.

Although viewers have seen Kris share some heart-to-heart moments with Kourtney, many believe Kourtney doesn’t hold a spot as Kris’s favorite.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.