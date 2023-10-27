Here’s why Kendall Jenner is ‘scared’ to have kids

Kendall Jenner is the only one of her sisters without kids, but she’s unsure when that’ll change.

First, we have to note that Kendall hasn’t married or settled down with anyone, although her romance with Bad Bunny is certainly steamy.

That doesn’t mean she can’t have kids, but it makes it less likely for her to decide to take the plunge.

In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kendall stopped by a house that Scott Disick was flipping for a bit of brotherly advice.

Okay, maybe she didn’t want the advice, but she did reveal to Scott that her anxiety has been “worse than ever,” and it’s been having a huge impact on her life.

She told Scott, “It’s one of the reasons why I’m actually scared to have children.”

Scott gave Kendall some wise words. “You can’t not have kids because of it, but it is scary.”

Kendall then admitted that the “scariest part” about her anxiety is that it could get worse as she ages.

Kendall Jenner opens up on her anxiety

In a confessional, a producer asks Kendall when her anxiety started.

“I think I was about, like, 8, from what I remember,” she revealed. She added that her mom, Kris Jenner, took her to several doctors to try to find out what was going on.

Kendall said that at the time, people weren’t as open about talking about anxiety as they are today.

“I never knew that that’s what that was until later in life,” Kendall admitted.

But when it comes to living her life, anxiety be damned! She has her own plans, and aside from her 818 Tequila brand and modeling gigs, she does want to have a family of her own one day.

Kendall Jenner opens up on family aspirations

Although she doesn’t have any kids right now, it’s something that she has thought about and has planned for in the future.

“I’m excited for that time in my life,” Kendall told WSJ Magazine. “I just know [that time is] not right now.”

Plus, when she does have kids, Kendall wants to move out of Los Angeles.

However, her choice regarding children has caused some minor riffs in the family.

Last season, viewers saw Kris badger Kendall about not having children, and Kendall had the perfect response.

“You keep telling me, ‘You’re not getting any younger,’ but guess what, Mom? It’s my life,” Kendall told her mom. “I don’t know if I’m ready yet.”

She later added in a confessional, “I still have a lot I must figure out before I can welcome a child into my life. I’m still just, like, enjoying life on my own, and I’m okay with that right now.”

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.