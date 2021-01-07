Here’s why Kameron Westcott won’t be doing a vow renewal on Real Housewives of Dallas

Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott does not want to have a vow renewal on the show.

Kameron spoke with Page Six on the matter and referenced the infamous Real Housewives vow renewal curse.

“I’ve seen with other ‘Housewives,’ sometimes it doesn’t go too well,” she told the outlet. “So I don’t think I would, but I might do it later down the road one day in life, but not right now of course.”

Viewers will likely see a lot more of Kameron’s husband, Court, on RHOD Season 5.

Kameron’s main personal storyline is that she had been trying to sell her home and move into her dream house during the pandemic.

The couple sold their pink mansion for $5.1 million in May.

“There’s a lot of ups and downs with that journey and my husband’s very involved with it,” she said.

On the RHOD premiere, she and Court hosted a garage sale in preparation for their move and made a whopping $23,000.

The infamous vow renewal curse

Several Housewives have had their vow renewals featured on the show, and almost all of those marriages have ended in divorce.

Some of the women who have been plagued by the curse include the Real Housewives of Orange County’s Vicki Gunvalson, and Shannon Beador, Real Housewives of New York City’s Ramona Singer, and Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey.

RHOC star Braunwyn Windham-Burke is the most recent Real Housewives cast member to have a vow renewal on TV.

She celebrated her 20th anniversary with husband, Sean Burke, by renewing their vows in Tampa, Florida.

Shannon even warned Braunwyn’s kids that vow renewals don’t work, and Braunwyn has admitted recently that the couple has been struggling since she has come out as a lesbian.

However, RHOBH’s Lisa Vanderpump, RHOC’s Tamra Judge and RHOD’s Stephanie Hollman have all had vow renewals and are still happily married so the curse isn’t necessarily surefire.

Kameron and Court’s marriage

Kameron and Court got married in 2009. The two have five years between them as Kameron is 37 and Court is 42.

Since tying the knot, they have had two children, Hilton, 10, and Cruise, 8.

The two recently hit a bump in their marriage after Kameron blamed Court for not giving their dog, Louis, medicine soon enough before he passed away.

Kameron said during the RHOD Season 5 premiere that she discussed the issue with her therapist and has since let go of her anger at Court.

The family recently got a new dog, Fanci, as shown in the premiere. While Fanci seems like a handful, the family overall seems to be thrilled about the latest addition to their family.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.