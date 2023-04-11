Here’s why Elizabeth Potthast made a beeline home while heading to the beach

Elizabeth Potthast was looking forward to a family beach trip, but a pending natural disaster led them to make a quick U-turn back home.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star was planning to spend a few days away from home and had packed her bags the day prior in anticipation of the getaway.

On the day of the trip, Elizabeth shared a photo while in the car, as they headed to their destination with their dog, Stella, in tow.

However, the family’s excitement soon changed to disappointment once they realized that they would have to postpone the trip.

The mom of two posted an update later in the evening and explained why they decided to return him.

“Noticed a random big storm coming towards the beach and we turned around real quick😧” wrote Elizabeth on the post, adding, “That’s FL for ya!!!!!”

Elizabeth Potthast postpones family beach trip due to storm

In the clip, the mom of two further explained that while on their way to their destination, they checked the weather report and decided it was best to return home.

” A storm was coming that way to the beach where we were going, and we’re like, well, why would we go to the beach and drive all that way to just sit inside” Elizabeth explained.

She revealed that they’ve rescheduled the trip for “a few more weeks,” but the 32-year-old confessed, “It sucks because I was so like ready for the beach…my mind was there, and now I’m like, what do I do?”

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast was excited about the trip

The outcome was disappointing for Elizabeth, who was really looking forward to spending time at the beach.

Their family is often at the pool trying to stay cool in the hot Florida weather, but this time they wanted to feel the sand between their toes. That is going to happen eventually, but it will take a little while before they finally take the highly anticipated beach trip.

Plus, Elizabeth wasted all that time packing suitcases for the family as they were planning to spend a few relaxing days away from home.

“Have to unpack and repack all of that stuff,” she noted, “Feels so weird since we were mentally there already.”

Elizabeth had teased the beach trip from the day prior as she posted a snap of her packed suitcase and labeled the photo “VACAY MODE,” adding, “Family beach trip tomorrow.”

Elizabeth Potthast packs her suitcase for a beach trip. Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

When the day came, the 32-year-old also posted a car selfie on her Instagram Story with a “DOG ON BOARD” sticker, and we spotted Eleanor’s little hand petting their German Shepherd, Stella.

Elizabeth Potthast snaps a car selfie. Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

Well, here’s hoping Stella and little Eleanor weren’t too disappointed. For now, they’ll just have to enjoy their time at home and count down the days until they can finally make it to the beach.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.