Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast rocks plunging green swimsuit during beach day with husband Andrei

Elizabeth Potthast wears a green bikini during a beach day with Andrei Castravet. Pic credit: Andrei & Elizabeth/YouTube

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Elizabeth Potthast is enjoying her pregnancy and showing off her growing baby bump. The soon-to-be mom of two rocked a plunging, green swimsuit during a recent beach trip with husband Andrei Castravet and their daughter Eleanor.

For the past few years, the three-year-old was the only child for the couple, but little Eleanor is about to become a big sister very soon.

A few weeks ago Elizabeth shared the exciting news about expecting her second child with Andrei but so far the sex of their unborn child is unknown.

Meanwhile, the happy parents are spending as much time together as they can with the toddler before her little sister or brother arrives.

Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast rocks plunging green swimsuit during a beach trip

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars spend as much time at the beach as they can and they recently took a trip to Three Rooker Island in Florida for some family time.

Andrei, Elizabeth, and Eleanor enjoyed some fun in the sun and shared photos from their beach day adventure.

It seems the trio had a section of the beach all to themselves as the photos shared on Elizabeth’s Instagram page showed little evidence of anyone nearby.

The glowing mama rocked a plunging emerald green one-piece bathing suit that showed off her growing baby bump. She also wore a hat and sunglasses to shade herself from the sun as she gave Andrei a quick kiss for the photo.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Meanwhile, little Eleanor was fashionable as well in her colorful bathing suit with matching sun hat and she was very prepared to have fun in the water thanks to her arm floaties.

“Just another belly bump photo for ya,” wrote Elizabeth in the caption of her post.

Elizabeth Potthast recently shared a pregnancy update

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star gave an update on baby Castravet a few weeks ago.

Elizabeth shared a video on Instagram of her and Andrei’s visit to the doctor to check on their little bundle of joy and they got good news about their growing baby.

“Baby is healthy and growing! Starting to feel some of those sweet little flutters,” wrote the TLC cast member in her post. “Finding out the gender so soon. Cannot wait.”

While Andrei and Elizabeth are excited to welcome their second child, that’s not the only good news they had to share recently. On a past episode of 90 Day Diaries, the couple revealed that they are currently building their first home.

The custom home has caused some tension between the couple regarding finances. However, we’re sure they’ll get on the same page and complete the project so that their growing family will have their own place to call home.

90 Day Diaries airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.