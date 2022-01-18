Here’s who Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon want to be the next Bachelorette lead

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon reveal their pick for the new Bachelorette lead. Pic credit: ABC

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have been hot in the news lately, especially when it comes to Bachelor Nation.

They finally tied the knot, got pregnant with their first child, and revealed that the gender of the child was a boy.

Also, just hours ago, the couple unveiled Baby Boy Haibon’s name.

What have Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon decided to name their baby boy?

Dawson Dimitri Haibon, named after Ashley’s favorite movie of all time, Titanic, will arrive in the world within the next few weeks.

Now, they’re coming together to try to influence Bachelor Nation and the producers of The Bachelorette on who they should put in that extremely important role next.

Who should be the next Bachelorette, according the couple?

According to Us Weekly, the couple are uniting and “are petitioning for their friend, Carly Waddell, to be the next Bachelor franchise lead.”

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass were both on Bachelor in Paradise, and after much deliberation and back-and-forth, Waddell finally gave in to her feelings for Bass. Evan then popped the question during the Season 3 finale of BIP.

They got married in 2017 and had two children, one daughter, Bella (3), and one son, Charlie (2). However, after three years of marriage, in December of 2020, the couple decided to separate.

According to People, the couple gave a statement together, saying, “We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what’s best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone’s love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate through this.”

Is Carly truly ready to find love again?

It’s been over a year since that statement was made, so is Carly ready to move on after her divorce to Evan Bass?

According to Ashley Iaconetti, Carly’s good friend, she “believes Waddell would ‘totally’ take the gig.” Is Bachelor In Paradise alum and influencer Carly Waddell ready to put herself out there and find love again so soon?

Ashley also declared that it would “be somebody who came from a divorce situation in The Bachelor (world).” That would definitely give the new season of The Bachelorette a new spin.

Iaconetti says how helpful Carly has been for her and Jared as they are on their first journey as parents. Carly has been an ear to listen to and a supportive voice for the first-time mom over the past months.

Ashley and Jared will need even more advice as baby Dawson makes his entrance into this world. Hopefully, Carly will continue to be a sounding board for the couple.

If Carly Waddell does become the next Bachelorette, maybe Ashley Iaconetti can repay her for all of her advice by showing her how to cry at the drop of a hat?

