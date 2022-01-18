Here’s what Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are naming their baby

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon reveal the name they have chosen for their firstborn son. Pic credit: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, of Bachelor Nation, have finally decided to reveal the name they have chosen for their soon-to-be-born son.

It’s no secret that Ashley is obsessed with the movie Titanic, so fans have been speculating that it might be tied somehow to that movie. Despite Jared’s claims of his love for football and the Patriots, somehow fans thought Ashley might win this battle.

And the baby’s name is (drum roll please)…

If you guessed Leo or Jack though, you’re not correct. You are close, however. The name this Bachelor in Paradise couple have chosen for their son is…Dawson Dimitri Haibon.

After releasing her soon-to-be son’s name, Ashley did want to emphasize that this is no name from the hit 90’s TV show Dawson’s Creek. It is, in fact, a name that came from a movie she saw as a child.

Ashley was quoted in Us Weekly saying, “This is after a Leonardo DiCaprio character. Titanic has always been my favorite movie of all time. I was 10 when I saw it.”

It seems Ashley has had this name in mind for a while now, even before she and Jared knew the gender of the baby. In fact, she said she had decided on this name “20 years prior.”

Ashley showing off her 8-month baby bump. Pic credit: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

Did Jared love the name, too?

When approached about whether or not he loved the name Ashley had come up with, Ashley’s hubby, Jared, expressed, “When Ashley first came to me with the name, I said, ‘I love the name Dawson for a boy. I don’t know how I feel for a girl. So if it is a girl, we’ll have to talk more about it.’”

Ashley, on the other hand, was there for the name, boy or girl. She loves the name so much that she was not planning on coming up with just a girl’s name before finding out the sex of the baby.

Due on February 10, 2022, Baby Dawson Dimitri Haibon will be showing up in less than a month. Hopefully, the Titanic-inspired name works out in his favor, and he loves the movie just as much as his mom. Hopefully, Baby Haibon and Baby Gottschalk will be the best Bachelor Nation friends.

Maybe he’ll even receive a baby gift from Leonardo DiCaprio. Wouldn’t that be something? Knowing how Ashley can blubber and cry those tears from watching her in action on past seasons of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, surely a present from Mr. DiCaprio himself would stream tears down Ashley’s face. Happy tears of course.

