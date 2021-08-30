Here’s which Bachelor in Paradise couples are still together from past seasons

So far Bachelor in Paradise has produced lasting love for five current couples. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise is the most lighthearted show in the franchise, but the spinoff has still managed to produce long-lasting relationships, marriages, and even families.

As Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 continues to unfold, this current cast hopes that they can follow in the footsteps of the five BIP couples that managed to find love in paradise in the past.

Here are all the couples that are still going strong since meeting in Mexico.

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are the longest-standing Bachelor in Paradise couple

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert were on Bachelor in Paradise Season 2 in 2015. The couple had a proposal at the show’s end, and they were married on January 24th, 2016.

Jade and Tanner’s journey in reality television didn’t end after Bachelor in Paradise. Their wedding was shown during the airing of The Bachelor: A Celebration of Love on ABC, and Jade and Tanner later appeared on Marriage Boot Camp Season 8.

Jade and Tanner are the proud parents of three kids, which includes two sons and one daughter. Jade and Tanner also bought a brand new house after selling their Southern California home for three million dollars in May 2021.

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk rekindled by Bachelor in Paradise reunion

The second longest-lasting couple is Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, whose relationship developed on the 4th season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Raven and Adam didn’t get engaged on the island but, by the time of the BIP reunion, the couple revealed that they were in a relationship, and they’ve had an eventful timeline since then.

Raven and Adam got engaged in May 2019 and then married on April 16th, 2021. The two are now expecting their first child together in January 2022, which they refer to as their “honeymoon baby”.

Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt prepare to be parents

Astrid and Kevin got together on BIP Season 5, but the pair split while on the show. However, similar to Raven and Adam, Astrid and Kevin revealed that they were dating during the BIP reunion.

Astrid and Kevin went on to get engaged in August 2019, and Astrid has expressed how she’s still in shock that she and Kevin met on a TV show and have remained a couple for the last few years.

In May 2021, Astrid and Kevin publicly announced that they’re expecting their first child in November 2021. The couple calls becoming parents a “dream come true” because one of their first conversations was about their love for kids and wanting children of their own.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour still in love after two years

The first few seasons of Bachelor in Paradise either produced one current couple or none at all. However, Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 managed to bring together two couples who are still together.

Hannah and Dylan are the first couple since Jade and Tanner to propose on the island and still be together to this day. The couple appears to be more in love than ever and recently celebrated their second anniversary.

Hannah and Dylan continued to share their lives with the public and had a star-studded engagement party with plenty of guests from The Bachelor franchise.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert defy odds

BIP Season 6 stars, Caelynn and Dean, had the hots for each other early in paradise, with Caelynn admitting she had her eyes on Dean before he even showed up to the island.

While Dean and Caelynn liked each other a lot, they weren’t sure if their contrasting lifestyles would mesh, and Dean called off their relationship on Caelynn’s birthday. However, the two eventually reunited and reentered their relationship after the show.

Two years later, Dean and Caelynn are still together and continue to merge their lives and navigate their untraditional relationship, defying the doubters who thought they would never last.

