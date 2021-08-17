Here’s what Wells Adams has said about taking over for Chris Harrison as The Bachelor host

Wells Adams discusses going from BIP bartender to host of The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

When Chris Harrison made his shocking exit from The Bachelor after nearly two decades of hosting, one of the main questions Bachelor Nation had was, “Who would replace Chris as the host?”.

While Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe most recently have filled in for Chris on The Bachelorette, there is still speculation over who will become the official host of The Bachelor franchise.

Wells Adams is one of the main names being thrown around amongst fans as a potential fit for the coveted host position. Wells recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed where he stands on the prospect of hosting The Bachelor.

Wells Adams enjoys being ‘entrenched’ with the cast

When asked about taking over for Chris Harrison, Wells acknowledged that he’d have very large shoes to fill. Wells admitted, “I don’t really know how I would do stepping into that role.”

Wells also explained why he enjoys being the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise and how being a host could strip away some of the more personal interactions he gets to have with the cast.

Wells told ET, “I love being the bartender. The host role is the one that is a little bit separated from the cast, if you’re really looking at it objectively. [With] the bartender role, I’m entrenched with everyone. I’m kind of a part of the landscape, so my relationship with them is a very strong one. Whereas the host role has got to be a little bit [of a] step back and a little bit more objective, I suppose.”

One of the aspects of being a bartender that Wells finds most fulfilling is his ability to advise those on the island. Wells revealed that Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 required him to give more advice than ever because the cast had been out of sync with the show and with socializing due to the pandemic.

Well is also known to crack jokes about all the love drama that goes on in paradise and it appears he has some hesitancy about having to be more objective, distant, and strait-laced as The Bachelor host.

Wells Adams wants to do whatever Bachelor Nation wants

While various fans, and even BIP Season 7 star, Queen Victoria Larson, have endorsed Wells to be the next host, Wells revealed that there have not been any official talks with producers about him taking over as host.

As much as he enjoys being the BIP bartender, Wells is keeping an open mind about his future with the franchise. He shared, “I want to be a part of the franchise in whatever aspect that they want me to be involved, to be honest with you.”

Wells has already seen a promotion from his bartender role since he will now be taking over for Chris as the Master of Ceremonies on Bachelor in Paradise. Wells expressed that filming BIP without Chris created a different vibe for the show and that, while change is always hard, he’s looking forward to this season of BIP unfolding.

Wells stated, “Whatever Bachelor Nation wants and what ABC wants, I’m happy to do. But I’m just excited for Paradise. I’m excited to mix up some margaritas and some drama and just watch it all burn in front of me”

Fans will likely get a better sense of just how capable Wells could be as The Bachelor host when he steps in for Chris during the rose ceremonies on this season of Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelor is on hiatus on ABC.