Here’s what we know about Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland’s upcoming wedding

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland get ready for their wedding. Pic credit: @wellsadams/Instagram

Wells Adams will be back again when Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premieres later this fall.

However, while many alums wanted to see Wells as the new host of the show, he will only be back as the bartender, for advice and camaraderie with the contestants.

That’s not the only highlight coming up in Wells’ life in the near future, though.

It seems as if he and his fiancee, Sarah Hyland, host of Love Island USA, will be tying the knot sooner than many people thought.

While Bachelor in Paradise will premiere later in September, it seems that Wells and Sarah will be getting married before that, in just a few weeks.

This comes from a source close to Wells, who will be in attendance at the wedding, and noted that the couple had to postpone their ceremony prior due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brandi Cyrus dishes on when Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland will say their I do’s

According to Brandi Cyrus, who did an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Wells and Sarah will be tying the knot shortly.

Brandi and Wells co-host a podcast called Your Favorite Thing, and she has been there throughout the wedding planning, postponements, tears, and joy.

When asked, Brandi reported, “They’ve had to put this off for so long. You know, with all of Sarah’s medical history, they just wanted to be super careful with COVID[-19]. And I know that they’d really been working hard to plan this for everybody and it’s gonna be a massive party. I think it’ll probably be the coolest wedding I ever go to.”

Brandi was also asked where Wells’ and Sarah’s wedding would be held, but she has been sworn to secrecy on the location; she did say it would be in one of the prettiest places ever, though.

Brandi Cyrus talks about Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland’s relationship

Brandi said they are very much alike when asked about the couple’s relationship.

She went on to say, “They are so similar. Almost like the girl and male version of each other and it works for them.”

Brandi also stated, “And honestly, like, if you spend two seconds with them, you just know, like, they are so great together and it was meant to be. So I’m just super happy for him.”

Bachelor Nation fans can’t wait to hear where the Adams/Hyland wedding venue is and see the beautiful pictures from their big day.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27th, on ABC.