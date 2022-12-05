Here’s what to expect from Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters

Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton will return for the fourth season of 1000-Lb. Sisters. Pic credit: TLC

Fans of 1000-Lb. Sisters have been eagerly anticipating the new season.

After rumors that the show had been canceled, it was recently announced that the fourth season will premiere in January 2023.

Both Tammy and Amy Slaton have experienced multiple highs and lows since the previous season ended. This has led some viewers to wonder what to expect when the show returns.

A good portion of the season is expected to focus on Tammy’s life. She spent roughly a year in rehab to get her food addiction under control and prepare for bariatric surgery.

Tammy has also experienced multiple challenges while in rehab, including having her home broken into, facing financial struggles, and sticking to her diet. These things will likely be included in her storyline.

She’s also had some major accomplishments expected to be highlighted on the show. While many viewers are interested in seeing the progress with her weight loss, they are also curious about her current love life.

Tammy Slaton’s relationship will be featured

Recently, Tammy shocked her fans when she revealed that she’s now a married woman. She met her husband, Caleb, in rehab, and the two quietly began dating.

Although her new relationship status is major news, the wedding won’t be featured in the upcoming season of the show. By the time the couple revealed their engagement, filming had already wrapped.

Not to worry, fans will get to see how Tammy and Caleb’s relationship developed and the events leading up to Caleb’s proposal.

After a short engagement, Tammy and Caleb got married in a small ceremony last month. The wedding took place at the rehab facility and was attended by their closest friends. Once they are released, the newlyweds plan to live near Tammy’s family in Kentucky.

Amy Slaton is returning to 1000-Lb. Sisters

For months, there have been concerns about Amy’s return to the show. After announcing her second pregnancy, she revealed her desire to step back from filming to spend more time with her growing family.

Despite her hesitations over the demanding filming schedule, Amy has chosen to return for the show’s fourth season. Fans will see how she navigated being pregnant while caring for a toddler and adjusting to living in a new home away from her sister.

Additionally, this season will focus on Amy’s attempts at maintaining her weight loss during pregnancy and her struggles to continue her health journey after giving birth.

The sisters will also welcome their older siblings, Chris and Amanda, who will be featured more this season. Chris wants to have the excess skin from his weight loss removed and will be shown trying to find a doctor to approve the procedure. Amanda will be seen going through some personal issues and hopes to lean on her family as she makes some tough decisions about her life.

1000-Lb. Sisters premieres Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 9/8c on TLC.