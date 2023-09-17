Here’s what MAFS stars Lindy and Miguel have been up to since their split

Married at First Sight stars Miguel Santiago and Lindy Elloway tied the knot in Season 15 but like the majority of the couples on the show their marriage did not last.

It’s not for lack of effort on both their parts, as the couple seemed determined to continue their relationship despite the red flags.

Initially, it seemed like a great pairing, but it quickly became obvious that Lindy was not being herself or being transparent with her husband.

Lindy would share her concerns about Miguel with her female castmates, but once the group got together she would change her tune.

Nonetheless, the pair continued the eight-week experiment and even stayed together on Decision Day.

However, it wasn’t a happily ever after for the couple, who announced a few months later that they were getting divorced.

Here’s what Lindy and Miguel have been up to since we last saw them.

MAFS star Lindy Elloway just made a drastic career change

Despite the breakup, the former MAFS couple appears to be on good terms as they still follow each other on social media.

Lindy has been busy with her career, as she just added “flight attendant” to her resume.

She excitedly shared the news with her Instagram followers moments ago, after initially noting that she was in training.

In a video posted online, she wrote, “Come fly with me! I got my wings and am now a safety professional aka flight attendant :).”

Lindy, who was in the healthcare field when we met her on the show, noted that she hasn’t turned her back on that.

“I will still be working as a physical therapist, I just wanted to do something new that allows flexibility and has the incredible travel benefits,” noted the 31-year-old.

Lindy has also been doing a bit of traveling. She took a solo trip to Italy in the summer, and she’s already planning to go back.

“I haven’t even been to Florence yet, cannot wait to go back and keep exploring this beautiful country,” said Lindy.

Miguel Santiago is trying to stay healthy after being diagnosed with osteoporosis

Miguel recently opened up about his health issues and revealed on Instagram that he was diagnosed with osteoporosis in his lower back.

Due to that, the 37-year-old has made a few lifestyle changes to improve his health.

“I’ve replaced 99% of my carb sources with fruit, especially berries. I find that not only are they calorie friendly but they also help me manage my overall level of body inflammation.”

However, Miguel is still living his best life post-MAFS, and the self-proclaimed geek recently spent a fun day at Area 15 in Las Vegas.

Miguel also went to Puerto Rico over the summer to see his family and he spent time bonding with his younger sister, his dad, and his stepmom.

By all accounts, both Miguel and Lindy are still doing just fine after their divorce.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.