Here’s what MAFS fans are saying after the latest episode

A new episode of Married at First Sight just aired, and viewers are chiming in on everything that went down.

Episode 17, titled “Crash and Bond,” showed the continuation of the couples retreat, and we finally got an update on Emily’s scary ATV accident, which left us on a cliffhanger last week.

Thankfully, the blonde beauty didn’t get a concussion and was later stitched up and sent home to join her castmates.

However, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, the 29-year-old will need surgery for the nasty scar on her head.

Emily was a trooper and in good spirits when she returned to the retreat, with Brennan finally stepping up and acting like a husband.

It might already be too little, too late for the couple, but we’ll wait for things to play out nonetheless.

As for the other couples– the few that are still standing– the romantic getaway didn’t help to strengthen their relationship in any way, shape, or form.

Actually, by the end of the short retreat, things had gotten worse instead of better.

MAFS viewers call Season 17 a total ‘disaster’

MAFS viewers have been complaining about the current season, which seems to be getting worse with each episode, and they took to X with more grievances.

“The smartest person this whole season is the bride that said no at the alter and didn’t partake in this disaster of a season 🫣😑🤣,” wrote one commenter.

“We want to see couples trying. We want to see at least 1-2 couples who make it… What’s not clicking @TLC @lifetimetv?” exclaimed someone else.

We want to see couples trying. We want to see at least 1-2 couples who make it. No one is tuned into “MAFS” because we’re expecting Maury-Povich-level lies and drama.



One commenter shared a GIF that said, “TOTAL DISASTER” adding, “This season got two people in the hospital and all marriages failed by mid season.”

MAFS viewers don’t want to see the couples that broke up

We already know that two couples called it quits early into the season, Orion and Lauren and Clare and Cameron, so why are they on the couples retreat?

That’s exactly what MAFS viewers want to know as they continue to bash producers for including divorced couples in the current episodes.

“why are all these NON married couples involved in all the MARRIED COUPLES ACTIVITIES?!? what happen to never seeing them again until decision day????” questioned one commenter.

“This is painful…” said someone else. “They’re all just at this “couples retreat” for the stipend. #MAFS had nothing left to film so they threw them all in a house together.”

One person said, “If you decide to get a divorce, you should NOT be on the show!”

What are your thoughts on the latest episode? Share them in the comment section below.

