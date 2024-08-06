Here’s what Diana Jenkins has been up to since leaving RHOBH

Diana Jenkins didn’t stand the test of time during her one-season stint on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The entrepreneur wasted no time getting caught up in intense drama with Sutton Stracke on Season 12, which didn’t win her many fans.

Despite her neverending issues with Sutton, she did make friends with Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne, which made her a shoo-in for a comeback season.

Diana didn’t leave anything up to chance and announced shortly after her first season was completed that she was walking away from the show.

By then, viewers had soured on her even more because she didn’t appear at the reunion in person, leaving much of her storyline unresolved.

At the time of her departure, Diana revealed she was walking away from the show due to her high-risk pregnancy, which made her unable to commit to filming another season.

Why did Diana Jenkins leave RHOBH?

As a result of her pregnancy and doctor’s orders to have bed rest, it made sense for her to walk away from the show because the series has the potential to be a toxic environment.

Diana gave birth to daughter Elodie Mae Book in August 2023 and has been focused on raising her child with her fiance, Asher Monroe.

The former reality TV star is still nurturing her Neuro Drinks business.

While RHOBH fans won’t exactly be clamoring for Diana’s return to the show, she did showcase the glitz and glamor in her life that many of her co-stars didn’t, which should make her an option for a return down the line.

Could Diana Jenkins return to RHOBH down the line?

Diana wasn’t controversial, and her storylines largely involved petty arguments with those who got on her bad side.

However, Kyle still seems to be friends with her and regularly interacts on her social media posts, so there is still a bridge there should producers be interested in bringing her back.

Diana wasn’t as much of a dud during her sole season as Annemarie Wiley, but it was clear that she was very cautious about what she shared with the women.

RHOBH is moving forward with a new season starring Kyle, Erika, Sutton, Garcelle Beauvais, Bozoma Saint John, and Dorit Kemsley.

Jennifer Tilly and Kathy Hilton will appear as friends of the Housewives for the next season, which is slated to premiere on Bravo in the fall.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus. Season 14 will premiere on Bravo in fall 2024. You can Stream Seasons 1-13 on Peacock.