Here’s what an NBA fan said about Khloe Kardashian that had Tristan Thompson get him ejected from game

Khloe Kardashian asked Tristan Thompson why a fan was removed from one of his games, and Tristan revealed the comment the fan made. Pic credit: Hulu

Despite Tristan Thompson’s wrongdoings throughout his relationship with Khloe, he can at least say that he wasn’t going to let anyone say anything bad about his former partner and the mother of his daughter.

In the fall, an NBA fan was removed from a game that Tristan was playing in, but the reason for the fan’s removal wasn’t revealed until The Kardashians episode this week.

Tristan revealed to Khloe that the person in the crowd was making negative comments about her, and Tristan had him removed. Tristan confessed that he wouldn’t let someone talk badly about his family.

Despite knowing what we know now about Tristan, the fact that he had a fan removed for insulting Khloe indicates that he at least has some respect for Khloe.

Tristan Thompson removed fan from NBA game for insulting Khloe Kardashian

Tristan told Khloe that the fan yelled, “She talks to different basketball players, and you’re just the next one.”

Tristan snapped back at the fan, “Listen here, man, enjoy the game with your girl because she’s coming here to see me.”

He told Khloe that the heckler also called her a “w***e” who dates basketball players, and Tristan had the fan removed from the game.

He said he wouldn’t let people “keep talking about my family like that.” Although Tristan had a troubled past at the time that blew up after the episode was filmed, Khloe did say at the time that she appreciated it, and it was “really cute.”

Tristan Thompson claimed Khloe would ‘never leave’

In the same scene of the most recent episode, Khloe was asking Tristan how he felt about the fact that once someone is in the family, they can’t leave. She jokingly compared the family to the mob and discussed how Kanye and Scott will always be part of the family even though they’re no longer with Kim or Kourtney, respectively.

When Khloe said he would never be leaving the family, Tristan commented, “more like you are never leaving me.”

Clearly, Khloe left Tristan after his affair with Maralee Nichols came to light, and it was revealed that he is the father of Maralee’s son.

As Khloe has said herself, Tristan and Khloe’s reconciliation in October aged poorly. Fortunately, after this season of The Kardashians, they can move on without the Tristan drama.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.