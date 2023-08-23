Here’s the crazy reason Stephanie Matto claims a US Senator is threatening her

Stephanie Matto knows what to do and say to get attention online, and she just recounted a crazy story involving a US senator.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum took to social media and proclaimed that she was “afraid.”

Stephanie claimed she was being threatened by a US senator who is now angry with her for sharing his personal quirks online.

She said the incident happened a few days after she told her TikTok followers about a subscriber on her website who pays money to watch her eat tacos.

The fart jar entrepreneur didn’t mention any names but gave enough clues for people to guess who it was, and now the man in question is angry about that.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“My US senator is threatening me and I’m afraid,” wrote Stephanie in a video posted online.

Stephanie Matto shares a crazy story about being threatened by a US senator

“This is the CRAZIEST story with an unexpected ending! #storytime #crazyexperience #drama #spillingthetea,” wrote Stephanie in the Instagram caption.

She told her followers, “The US senator that I am dating is going on an absolute freaking rampage against me and threatening me today.”

Stephanie claimed he was angry about the TikTok video she made but said she’s been avoiding his messages on the website.

“I’m still ghosting him. I’m just letting him spend money on sending me messages,” said the TLC star. “Honestly, what the hell. His last words were, ‘Watch your back.'”

As if the senator’s story wasn’t crazy enough, the 32-year-old also noted in the video that half her face was swollen after a lady hit her with a “Fendi pocketbook.”

Is this for real, or is Stephanie trolling us?

Critics question Stephanie Matto’s story

After talking about the incident on Instagram, Stephanie’s post racked up lots of comments, but not everyone was buying her story.

“Another stunt to get views,” one commenter remarked.

“The stuff people make up for views 😂,” said someone else.

One person wrote, “So a lady hit you with her purse, and a senator is threatening you…good publicity stunt. 😂.”

However, some people believed Stephanie’s story, but they chastised her for airing her client’s personal business on social media to begin with.

“Why would you expose your clients? For the clout?” questioned one Instagram user.

Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

Another person reiterated the sentiment and said, “Why would you be exposing your clients anyway? People join these because they think it’s a safe space.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.