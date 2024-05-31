Here’s how The Bachelor’s Lexi Young is helping ‘Hot & Single’ women in Atlanta

Lexi Young knows exactly what it’s like to be a single woman in Atlanta looking for the man of her dreams which is why she signed up for The Bachelor.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go as she envisioned and she became the first contestant from Season 28 to self-eliminate.

While Lexi is single, she’s not focused on her personal life. Instead, she’s trying to help other women in Atlanta find love.

The 30-year-old has a new project called Hot & Single Atlanta and has many applicants eager to find their special someone.

A few days ago, Lexi put out a post asking people to nominate single men who they thought would be a great partner to someone, and she received over 300 applications.

Now, it’s time to narrow down the list and find the best matches, with a mixer set to kick off in June where the singles will meet each other.

The Bachelor’s Lexi Young introduces Hot & Single Atlanta

Lexi posted the submission form on the Hot & Single Instagram Story a few days ago writing, “Hot & Single ATL 🍑.”

“Is your best guy friend single? You brother? Co-worker? Your ex? Lol Nominate them below,” she wrote.

Since then, Lexi has received an overwhelming response to the post and recently posted an update on Instagram.

The Bachelor alum spent her night with a glass of red wine while going through all the applications she received.

Lexi posted a photo of her to-do list with her top priority being Hot & Single.

“Time to go through 345 applications 🤪,” she wrote.

Lexi shares an update on her Hot & Single ATL mixer

Lexi is excited about the upcoming mixer. It will feature single women in Atlanta and single men nominated by women in their lives.

“I had 312 applications as of right now submitted of single men in Atlanta that were nominated by their friend, sister, coworker, sister-in-law, I had a couple of moms nominate their sons which is super cute,” shared The Bachelor Season 28 star.

As for how and why Lexi came up with the idea for this event, she spoke a bit about that in her video.

“This is an idea that I had just randomly, honestly, because I felt so fatigued with the dating process and dating apps and how tedious it is,” she explained.

“When you meet somebody face to face that is just a different connection and a lot of the time more substantial,” she added.

Meanwhile, if you are hot and single and living in Atlanta the first mixer will be on June 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. ET at the Ladybird Grove and Mess Hall.

