Here’s how Paige Banks shared her ‘surprise baby announcement’ with family and friends

We were ecstatic when Paige Banks revealed she was expecting her first child because she deserved a win after her disastrous stint on Married at First Sight.

She posted the announcement on social media several days ago, but before she told the world, Paige shared the happy news with her family and friends.

Those friends, by the way, include her MAFS castmates Clara Berghaus and Virginia Coombs, who she formed a special bond with since they met on the show.

Aside from Briana Myles, sadly, none of the women from Season 12 had any luck with their spouses and have all been divorced since then.

However, we can all agree that Paige got the worst husband of them all when she was matched with Chris Williams.

Each week was more painful than the last as we witnessed the disrespectful treatment towards Paige, who kept giving him chance after chance until she finally had enough.

If there’s one thing we learned about Paige, it’s that she has a lot of patience, which will come in handy when she welcomes her first child.

Paige Banks had a housewarming and ‘surprise baby announcement’ for her family and friends

Paige shared the happy news on Instagram earlier this month with photos of her new man and her ultrasound. However, her family and friends were the first ones to learn about her pregnancy.

She held a double celebration in the form of a housewarming party, which later turned into a baby announcement.

The 29-year-old posted snaps from the event, which showed her and her boyfriend gathered in the kitchen with their loved ones.

“Housewarming 🤝🏾 surprise baby announcement!” she captioned the post. “So much joy and love on a special day. I appreciate everyone that traveled near and far to come and celebrate and support me on this day ❤️.”

In the first part of the clip, Paige was beaming with joy as she exclaimed, “So we’re expecting,” as her family and friends cheered in the background.

MAFS fans are so happy for Paige Banks after her failed marriage

Meanwhile, after watching Paige’s disastrous journey on MAFS, viewers have been rooting for her, and they were overjoyed at her pregnancy news.

“I have never felt such happiness for someone that I never met as I do now! Your warmth captivated the audience and we all fell in love with your kind soul. This baby is really blessed to have you as a mama! ❤️❤️,” wrote one commenter.

“Soooo happy for you and your family you deserve the best,” said someone else.

A viewer commented, “From watching u on MAFS to this, so deserving sis 🥺🥺💙💙💙.”

Another person added, “You are soooooo deserving off a happy ending. So happy and excited for your new journey.”

