Here’s how Kourtney Kardashian is doing after urgent fetal surgery

Kourtney Kardashian is doing better after undergoing urgent fetal surgery to save her baby with her husband, Travis Barker.

Earlier this month, Travis rushed home from a Blink-182 tour to be at her side as she underwent this scary procedure.

Fortunately, sources say that Kourtney is “doing a lot better since her surgery.”

A source revealed to ET, “Travis is constantly checking in on her and making sure she’s feeling OK.”

Now, Travis is back on tour, and Kourtney is resting at home, and they’re both missing each other.

Subscribe to our Kardashians newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

The source revealed that Travis “can’t wait to be home with her and is so grateful that she’s doing well and that their future baby is healthy.”

Kourtney and Travis remain united together.

In the meantime, Kourtney is focusing on herself.

“Kourtney is focusing on taking care of herself and making sure everyone in her family is feeling good across the board.”

Fortunately, the couple is “very united,” and their kids get along already, which is great news for the couple as they anticipate the arrival of their baby boy.

The two share six kids between them already and are adding number seven.

Kourtney shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with her ex, Scott Disick. Travis has Alabama, 17, and Landon, 19, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, and is stepdad to her eldest child, 24-year-old Atiana.

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent health scare

On September 6, Kourtney took to Instagram to address her health scare and share her gratitude to the doctors who helped save her and Travis’s baby.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she wrote in part.

She added that she didn’t think anyone who hasn’t been in her situation would ever understand the feelings she went through, mostly the fear of having to undergo urgent fetal surgery.

Her other three pregnancies were healthy, “easy,” and without complication, so this came as a big scare to the family.

Fortunately, everything worked out, and Kourtney could leave the hospital still carrying her baby.

“Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing,” she concluded.

The Kardashians Season 4 premieres Thursday, September 28, on Hulu.