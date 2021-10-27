Here is where Alaskan Bush People’s Billy Brown is buried

Billy Brown from Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: Discovery

When Alaskan Bush People patriarch Billy Brown died earlier in 2021, it was a tough moment for both his family and fans of the show.

Brown had been suffering from health problems for a few years, but his death still took everyone by surprise.

This season of Alaskan Bush People is focusing on Billy’s last days with his family before he passed away and his death will play out this season.

Here is a look at what we know about Billy Brown’s death and where he is buried.

Where is Billy Brown of Alaskan Bush People buried?

Billy Brown’s family chose not to bury the body of their patriarch. Instead, Find a Grave reveals that the family had Billy’s remains cremated and taken to his property.

This is something that shouldn’t surprise anyone who has watched Billy Brown and his family live off the land for most of their lives.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It is not known if the ashes were kept in a jar or container of some sort or if the family spread them across the land.

Billy’s body was cremated before his funeral in Oroville, Washington.

How did Billy Brown die?

Billy Brown died after suffering a seizure at the age of 68.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure,” his son Bear wrote. “He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad, and husband and he will be dearly missed.”

The Instagram account for Alaskan Bush People also posted a tribute after his death.

“We are devastated to hear of Billy Brown’s sudden passing. He has been part of the @discovery family for years – a trailblazer, a lovely man, and most definitely one of a kind,” the statement read. “Our heart is with his family and those that knew him and loved him as they deal with this devastating loss.”

Billy Brown was sick before this. He had been admitted to a hospital in 2019 where he underwent surgery. He also had heart-related problems, and it is likely he knew he was not going to live much longer.

This season on Alaskan Bush People, Billy seems to be setting things up so his family could move on without him, although at the time, it might not seem that way for his family members.

Alaskan Bush People airs on Sunday nights at 8/7c on Discover.