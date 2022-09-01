Here are the three new Season 3 RHOSLC cast members

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 new cast member Angie Katsanevas. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 has new cast members, including one woman who fans met last season.

The trailer for the new season dropped yesterday, and it looks like one of the new ladies went head-to-head with an original cast member.

With the loss of OG Mary Cosby, the new ladies will have big designer shoes to fill.

A press release by Bravo offered a bit of information regarding each new lady.

The three new cast members of RHOSLC are Danna Bui-Negrete, Angie Katsanevas, and Angie Harrington.

Fans might remember the second Angie from Season 2 after she threw out a two-decade friendship with Lisa Barlow.

Three new cast members on RHOSLC Season 3

More specifically, Angie Harrington alleged that Lisa caused a caterer to back out of her party at the last moment because of her blossoming friendship with Whitney Rose. Whitney has been against Lisa for two seasons, alleging that Lisa looked down on her and manipulated her.

Although it looks as though the dynamic between Whitney and Lisa changes during Season 3, the fallout between Angie Harrington and Lisa Barlow appears permanent.

The press release stated, “Angie Harrington has lived in Salt Lake for years with her husband and three sons. After a fallout last year with Lisa, Angie grows closer to Whitney and Heather.”

Fans don’t know Danna yet, but she uttered a memorable line during the Season 3 trailer. It looks like Danna had an altercation with Jen Shah and referenced putting “money on her books,” a phrase for giving someone money while they are in prison to pay for commissary items.

According to Bravo, Danna is a real estate agent with a long history with Heather Gay.

The statement said, “Entrepreneur, real estate agent, wife, and mother, Danna Bui-Negrete goes way back with Heather, but gets tangled in the group’s drama as she brings a rumor about Jen to light.”

It appears Danna is in the newly-formed alliance between frenemies Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose.

Another potential ally for Lisa Barlow is Angie Katsanevas.

The press release said Jen Shah introduced Angie to the group, but it appears she is friends with Lisa. The statement read, “Jen introduces the ladies to her friend Angie Katsanevas, a business owner, wife, and mother. Ever loyal, she always has her friends’ backs, but will speak her mind when they cross her.”

The RHOSLC Season 3 trailer drops

Yesterday, the trailer for RHOSLC Season 3 dropped, just one month after Jen Shah pleaded guilty to federal charges against her. Jen’s sentencing is in November, and she has been filming throughout her legal process.

Jen’s arrest occurred while Season 2 cameras rolled, arguably cementing RHOSLC’s place in the Bravo roster.

Time will tell if the ladies can continue bringing the heat to chilly Salt Lake City.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returns Wednesday, September 28, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.