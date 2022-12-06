Here are the best reactions to the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All

The Single Life Tell All drew reactions from viewers. Pic credit: TLC

Part 2 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All for Season 3 aired last night and there was a lot of wild drama for viewers to judge.

Caesar Mack let his castmates and the 90 Day audience in on the controversial state of his love life, revealing he was no longer with Alona and instead had two Ukrainian girlfriends he wanted to impregnate.

Tania Maduro’s bisexuality and feelings toward Syngin were called out and she got into a heated verbal altercation with Debbie Johnson.

Debbie was also put in the hot seat as viewers watched a cringy mashup of Debbie’s romantic time with her boyfriend Tony. Debbie’s son Colt Johnson also came into the picture and caused a stir with the way he was speaking to Debbie and the things he was saying.

Natalie Mordovtseva was very opinionated on Caesar’s situation as were the rest of the cast.

Sign up for our newsletter!

With all the Tell All reveals and antics, viewers reacted on Twitter to some of the most notable moments.

90 Day: The Single Life viewers weigh in on the Tell All

One 90 Day critic honed in on Natalie’s Tell All input by drawing attention to the looks she was serving.

Using a three-image post, the critic added, “Natalie’s facial expression’s tell it all [laughing/crying and crying emojis] she is disgusted with Ceasar.”

Another viewer pointed out the awkward and strange conversation Tim and Caesar randomly had about circumcision.

They used a still image of the interaction and wrote, “#tim tim tim, sometimes it’s better to [gushing emoji] Tim is circumcised world.”

Someone else called out Tania’s support of Caesar and her stance on having babies, questioning, “Why doesn’t Tania and Caesar just get married since she has no problem with his misogyny and they both want biracial babies?”

Why doesn’t Tania and Caesar just get married since she has no problem with his misogyny and they both want biracial babies? #90DayFianceTellAll #90DayTheSingleLife #90DaySingleLife #90DayTheSingleLifeTellAll pic.twitter.com/RhwOrTEgk8 — Assata Maya Angela Audre X (@SinNomb46139767) December 6, 2022

There was also a viewer who took offense to Colt’s behavior toward Debbie and slammed, “colt you spoilt arrogant disrespectful brat I have no doubt that your dad would not only be disappointed but ashamed of you. Debbie stood by you all the time and you blame her for everything.”

Pic credit: @Knowles65D/Twitter

Part 3 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All airs next week

The third and final part of the eventful Season 3 of The Single Life Tell All will air next Monday and leave no stone unturned.

Tell All host Shaun Robinson will get the answers to the burning questions from the season and try to resolve any outstanding issues.

Tania will come face-to-face with Syngin. Debbie’s wayward onstage conversation with Colt will continue. Veronica Rodriguez’s new man will be revealed, and Natalie will sit down with both Josh Weinstein and Mike Youngquist.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.