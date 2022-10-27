Henry Rodriguez calls Stacia and Nate the ‘only real hope’ from MAFS Season 15 

Henry Rodriquez appeared on Married at First Sight Season 11. Pic credit: @hrodrigueziv/Instagram

MAFS star Henry Rodriguez weighed in on the Married at First Sight Season 15 couples and appeared only to see potential in one San Diego pair.

Henry experienced the unique MAFS process himself on Married at First Sight Season 11 in New Orleans.

He was married to Christina Crochet, and the couple had a rocky marriage as they struggled to connect.

Christina and Henry divorced on Decision Day, but the NOLA season was overall successful, with three of the five couples saying yes on Decision Day.

Karen Landry and Miles Williams are still together, and MAFS fan favorites Amani and Woody Randall are also still going strong. They expanded their family with an adorable son, Reign Randall.

Henry didn’t think MAFS Season 15 would produce nearly as many lasting couples, but he still had encouraging words for the San Diego cast.

Henry Rodriguez has hope for Stacia and Nate

Henry took to Instagram to leave a comment under a Married at First Sight Instagram post promoting Decision Day.

Congratulating the MAFS Season 15 stars on their journey, Henry suggested Stacia and Nate were the only couple that could last beyond the show.

Henry wrote, “Stacia and Nate are the only real hope for this year’s couples. But congrats to everyone for going through the journey and making it this far!”

Pic credit: @mafslifetime/Instagram

Henry doubled down on his prediction that Stacia and Nate would be the only couple to stay married on his Instagram Stories.

Pic credit: @hrodrigueziv/Instagram

Stacia and Nate did, in fact, agree to stay married despite having a heated argument about the l-word in an episode prior.

The couple will return for the Married at First Sight Season 15 reunion and give an update on whether their marriage lasted away from cameras.

While Henry deemed Stacia and Nate the “only hope,” one other couple agreed to stay married.

Lindy and Miguel said yes to staying married on Decision Day and expressed excitement about building a life together post-show.

Two couples divorce in MAFS Season 15 finale

While the MAFS Season 15 finale saw two couples choosing to continue their marriage, the episode also featured divorces.

Mitch and Krysten agreed to divorce on Decision Day after overcoming the tumultuous start of their marriage. While Mitch and Krysten came a long way from their tough honeymoon, the pair still felt they would be better off going their separate ways.

Justin and Alexis also divorced in the finale, despite both saying yes on Decision Day.

Alexis appeared to immediately regret saying yes to the marriage after the pair got into a fight shortly after making their decision.

Alexis later declared she was done with the marriage and the two split.

Morgan and Binh divorced before Decision Day, leaving MAFS Season 15 with just two couples left standing as of the finale. Time will tell who is still together by the reunion.

