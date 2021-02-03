Heather Gay was surprised she got cast for RHOSLC

Heather Gay says she was surprise she got cast for RHOSLC. Pic credit:Fred Hayes/Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is the latest addition to Bravo’s Housewives franchise.

And so far, the stylish and outspoken women have captured the hearts of many Bravo fans. However, it’s the hilarious Heather Gay, that has become an absolute fan-favorite among viewers.

Interestingly, the newly minted reality TV star didn’t even think she had a chance of being cast on RHOSLC.

Heather recently explained how she became a Bravo Housewife, and why she was surprised about getting picked for the show.

How did Heather Gay get cast on RHOSLC?

During a recent chat on the podcast Reality Life with Kate Casey, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star shared details about the casting process.

“I had heard that a couple of production companies were sniffing around Utah. And I’d heard that from Lisa Barlow who’s my castmate,” shared Heather.

She said Lisa revealed that she was putting together a show about businesswomen in Utah and thought Heather would be a good fit.

After her chat with Lisa, the blonde beauty said she didn’t hear anything more about the possible new show for about a year.

That is until she got a random text from a casting director. And after their 45-minute phone conversation, he asked Heather to get ready for a Skype interview.

However, the mom-of-three explained that because she owns a Med Spa in Utah and knows so many people, she assumed that they were just talking to her for her connections, and not really to cast her.

But Heather was wrong.

Heather Gay says she was surprised by casting

During her interview on the podcast, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star continued to dish about how she became a cast member on the show.

Heather explained that even while doing her Skype interview she never thought she stood a chance.

“I kept talking to him [the casting director] because I would tell him about my friends or people in Salt Lake that I thought were interesting,” commented Heather.

She continued, “And I never thought I would be cast. I never considered it. I never even allowed myself to hope for it. It was just never even on the menu.”

“And so I didn’t really know how it all got cobbled together until they said ‘we’re gonna bring a crew out and we’re gonna film and we wanna film you,'” explained the Utah Housewife.

And that’s pretty much how we now have the wonderful Heather Gay on RHOSLC.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.