Heather Dubrow hints at leaving RHOC for another franchise

Could Heather Dubrow switch an orange for a diamond? Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The Queen of the OC, Heather Dubrow, is enjoying her second go-round as a full-time Real Housewife of Orange County after a four-season absence.

The cast is currently filming Season 17 with some new faces, like RHOBH alum Taylor Armstrong, and some old faces like Tamra Judge, who comes back as a full-time cast member after being gone for two seasons.

But is Heather acclimating to the cast change-up, or are her fancy pants getting wrinkled with frenemy Tamra back in the mix?

Heather is a compelling Housewife because fans either love her or hate her; there is no in-between. Some viewers love the opulence and aspirational wealth Heather exudes, but the other side finds her stuffy and controlling.

Tamra and Heather used to be a tight-knit pair, but with Tamra’s return, Heather seems to feel threatened that she could be getting de-throned by the longtime fan favorite.

With Heather’s new change in address, maybe a change in franchises is in order. Diamonds are a girls best friend, right?

Heather Dubrow is eyeing a spot in a more prestigious zip code

Rumors have recently started swirling that Heather wants to leave the Orange County cast, and is desperate to join the ladies of Beverly Hills where she feels she will be a better fit. A source close to the reality star and former actress claimed, “She just thinks she’s a class above her O.C. castmates, Tamra Judge included.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

During the RHOC panel at BravoCon in October, Heather did admit she has several ties to the most famous residents of Beverly Hills. She has been longtime friends with Garcelle Beauvais and has been friendly with Lisa Rinna for years, and she also quipped, “I do enjoy diamonds — let’s be clear. We’ll see where the wind takes us.”

The timing is nothing short of coincidental, as Heather and her plastic surgeon husband, Terry, just listed and quickly sold their Newport Beach dream home for $55 million. Instead of their luxurious estate built from the ground up, the Dubrow’s have opted for a penthouse in Century City – bordering the 90210 – they purchased for a cool $21 million. The new digs are a smaller spot for the family now that their kids are growing up and moving out.

RHOBH casting is up in the air, and Heather isn’t happy in the OC

Many dustups were reported in the OC cast this season, with tiffs between Heather, Tamra, and Taylor Armstrong. Heather openly admitted at BravoCon that she and Taylor did not have a smooth season.

Tamra has also been critical of Heather on her podcast with Teddi Mellencamp, Two T’s in a Pod. “She’s trying to stay relevant, and I mean that in a good way, build a brand, do this podcast, have a career, and I don’t begrudge any of that,” Heather said, adding, “What I don’t like is that if we’re friends… [Why] go negative on me? There’s just been a couple of things that I’ve heard that I’ve gone, ‘Why say that? Why do that?’”

If Heather is no longer the Queen, she might not stick around in Orange County, especially if she no longer lives there. But can she mesh with the cast of Beverly Hills, where they ALL think they are the Queen? Fans will need to stay tuned for any cast shakeups.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.