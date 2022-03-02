Heather Dubrow admits she asked Tamra Judge to return to Real Housewives of Orange County

Heather Dubrow wants Tamra Judge back on RHOC. Pic credit: Bravo

Fans have always wondered if Tamra Judge would be ever back on their screens as a full-time Housewife. She starred on Real Housewives of Orange County for twelve years, and she was a regular in the Watch What Happens Live clubhouse.

Returning Housewife Heather Dubrow now reveals that she asked Tamra to join her in a comeback this season. The friends starred together for five seasons on the original Bravo franchise.

In an exclusive interview with Hollywood Life, Heather dishes on her proposition to Tamra and also on her new show with husband, Terry Dubrow.

Will Tamra appear on RHOC this season?

Heather told Hollywood Life that she invited Tamra to an event where they would be filming, but that it ultimately didn’t work out in the end. She thought that the audience would love to see her back, and Heather said, “I asked her to come back this year.” Heather also added that she still texts with Tamra, and applauded her “amazing run” on the show.

She also said in regards to the evolving cast changes, “I think that one of the things the audience was looking for was a connectivity between the cast. I haven’t watched since I’ve been gone but my understanding is that really hasn’t been there, so I feel like this season has been a very transitional season and by that respect, and by the end of the season.” She also shared, “I think the audience is gonna be really happy with where it ends.”

Heather Dubrow elaborated on the relationships between the ladies, “The connectivity between the cast and the real relationships between several cast members is such an amazing foundation to then move forward with for the next season. I have no idea where it goes from there, but it’ll be interesting to see.”

Tamra has recently talked about her decision not to rejoin the show. On an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in February, Andy asked her thoughts on returning, and she simply stated, “That’s an Eddie decision.”

Tamra has been keeping busy since leaving RHOC. She co-hosts the podcast, Two Ts In A Pod, with RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, in addition to running CUT Fitness. She will also appear in Season 2 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Heather and Terry Dubrow have a new show on E!

The upcoming reality show called 7 Year Stitch attempts to help couples who are considering divorce see if they can work out the problems in their marriage. Throughout the course of seven weeks, Heather and Terry will work with the couple, giving them time apart to reevaluate their relationship and address tough questions.

Heather says of her new project, “We [want to] help other couples have what we have and use our resources and give them to these couples and see how that works. We’re opening our rolodexes and giving them the best therapists, and trainers and nutritionists and everything to do this complete internal/external makeover on themselves.”

The series premiers March 1 on E!.

Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.