Hayley De Sola Pinto spills Below Deck Season 10 tea amid crew tension

Hayley De Sola Pinto has spilled some Below Deck Season 10 as the crew tension reaches an all-time high.

The red-headed beauty has been keeping viewers entertained with her sarcastic humor and wit.

However, Season 10 of the OG Below Deck has brought the crew drama, especially for Hayley’s interior team.

In a recent Instagram Q&A session with her 36,100 followers, Hayley spilled some details about her time on the yachting series without giving away any spoilers.

Hayley kicked things off by answering questions about Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When asked about Alissa being nasty to Hayley on the most recent episode, Hayley replied, “I try not to engage as being angry can make you unhappy , sometimes it’s just not worth it.”

As for how Hayley truly feels about Camille, well, it turns out Hayley’s a fan and said as much after one of her followers.

“I do ! We are on good terms , I like Camille she’s funny and gets my weird sense of humor,” Hayley shared.

Hayley answers questions about Alissa and Camille. Pic credit: @hayleydesolapinto/Instagram

Hayley De Sola Pinto talks Below Deck pal Fraser Olender

It’s no secret that Hayley became very good friends with chief stew Fraser Olender. Along with their bond being evident on the show, they have both also gushed over each other on social media.

Fraser and Hayley even teamed up with two Below Deck stars from other shows for a night out in London.

During her Q&A, Hayley had one fan who didn’t have a question but simply gushed over her and the chief stew.

“Thank you so much I love that boy so much , it makes me really happy to see all of you enjoying watching s together,” Hayley replied in one slide.

Earlier this week, Fraser used Twitter to blast both Captain Sandy Yawn and chef Rachel Hargrove over their treatment of him and the rest of the interior crew during the most recent episode. In another side, Hayley was asked about his tweets.

“I think good on him speaking up and standing up for himself,” she said.

Hayley gushes over her Below Deck pal Fraser. Pic credit: @hayleydesolapinto/Instagram

Hayley De Sola Pinto thanks Below Deck fans for their support

A couple of the Q&A questions were simply just Below Deck fans gushing over Hayley in fun remarks or comments about the stew.

One declared she had “the sexiest energy” in the history of the Below Deck franchise. The remark earned a “thank you” from Hayley as well as a funny dig at herself.

Another follower just wanted to know what it was like being part of the best Below Deck cast. Hayley issued another thank you before drinking to the praise.

Below Deck fans gush over Hayley. Pic credit: @hayleydesolapinto/Instagram

It wasn’t all crew members gushing over the fiery redhead. Hayley also took some questions about her career and how she adjusted to having cameras follow her around all the time.

To the first one, Hayley answered it was “scary” at first, but it didn’t take long to forget the cameras were even rolling.

In terms of her yachting career, Hayley admitted that St. David was one of the first yachts she worked on in a long time. She also revealed she’s mostly done temp work, which should be no surprise as Hayley has admitted to working as an “aesthetics practitioner.”

Hayley talks about filming Below Deck Season 10. Pic credit: @hayleydesolapinto/Instagram

Hayley De Sola Pinto from Below Deck Season 10 has spilled some tea after doing a social media Q&A session with her Instagram followers this week, bringing her lovely charm and personality to her replies.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.