Has Captain Sandy Yawn found her forever chief stew in Aesha Scott?

Below Deck Med has had a revolving door of chief stews on the show since Season 5.

Captain Sandy Yawn fired long-time chief stew Hannah Ferrier halfway through the season for having Valium and a CBD pen.

Hannah had been a staple on the series since Below Deck Med launched

Since then, though, not one chief stew has returned for a second season.

However, that could change now that Captain Sandy’s friend and Hannah’s forever stew, Aesha Scott, has stepped into the chief stew role.

With Below Deck Med Season 9 kicking off this week, Captain Sandy revealed why she works so well with the Below Deck Down Under alum.

Has Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn found her forever chief stew in Aesha Scott?

If Captain Sandy has her wish, then yes, Aesha will be the permanent chief stew on Below Deck Med.

“I think Aesha is a champion, honestly. You know what defines a true leader? When everything is not going your way and you can still have a positive attitude and you manage without melting down. That’s leadership and that’s Aesha,” Captain Sandy told Entertainment Weekly.

The captain explained that, as Below Deck Med fans saw in the premiere, Aesha manages to make the best of any situation. Aesha also always keeps a positive, upbeat attitude, especially when speaking in front of charter guests.

“What I liked is Aesha always was a great barrier until she needed me. So she was able to hold the line, which I totally respect,” Captain Sandy shared with the outlet.

It sure sounds like Captain Sandy would welcome Aesha sticking around Below Deck Med. However, we all know that the cast has to keep their lips sealed about whether or not they will return to the show.

Now that summer has arrived, we can expect some teases about Below Deck Med Season 10 filming, as the show tends to film from July to August or August to September.

Below Deck Med Season 9 is just starting, but it doesn’t lack drama.

Do you think Aesha will become the permanent Below Deck Med chief stew?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.