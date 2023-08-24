Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour just got married in Paris four years after Bachelor In Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise stars Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are married.

The couple met during Season 6 of The Bachelor spinoff, and they went from meeting in Paradise to tying the knot in Paris.

Hannah and Dylan weren’t initially coupled on the show but ended the season engaged.

They were only newly engaged when the coronavirus pandemic sent the country into lockdown, leading to them being unexpectedly quarantined, and the two learned they were ready to move in together.

From there, they made plans to build a life together, which led to their exciting celebration.

Four years after their engagement in Paradise, the couple is beginning their new life as a married couple and joining the ranks of other successful Bachelor in Paradise couples.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour went to Paradise after their seasons ended

Sometimes, the Bachelor Nation stars don’t head to Paradise immediately after their seasons end, but that wasn’t the case for the Season 6 success story Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour.

Hannah competed in Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and went to the final two. That’s when Colton ended the season to pursue Cassie Randolph, and we all know how that ended.

Dylan Barbour was a contestant on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette and went to Paradise afterward.

They weren’t initially paired together. Hannah was interested in Blake Horstmann, but that didn’t work out, and she ended up with the best possible outcome in Dylan.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour have an epic wedding

Their Parisian wedding was the end of a week-long party.

The couple spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about their wedding and how “dreamlike” it was.

Paris held a special place in their hearts, with Hannah Godwin revealing, “Once the show finished airing, the next day we flew to Paris and spent a few weeks trying champagne, drinking wine, and eating just about anything in sight. It was the first time we were in public together after filming and we got to create so many awesome memories that week.”

Hannah and Dylan Barbour plan to spend some time in Mykonos with their friends for a few days before they jet off for their honeymoon in the Maldives for 10 days to enjoy their time as newlyweds.

Their special day was magical, and it seems the beginning of their new life as a married couple will continue the magic theme.

Bachelor in Paradise returns on Thursday, September 28, at 9/8c on ABC.