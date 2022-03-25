Hannah Ann Sluss and Kelley Flanagan link up for neon brunch

Hannah Ann Sluss and Kelley Flanagan pose on a day out together. Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

Hannah Ann Sluss and Kelley Flanagan stunned in neon outfits as they met up for a girls’ brunch day in Miami.

Both women had their fair share of heartbreak while dating Peter Weber, but they appeared all smiles now as they posed for photos together.

Hannah Ann and Kelley took to Instagram to document their brunch date and show off their eye-catching looks as they put The Bachelor behind them.

Hannah Ann Sluss and Kelley Flanagan met up for brunch in Miami

The two former contestants met up with a group of women to celebrate the launch of Solid and Striped’s new Miami store opening. They ate, laughed, and posed for photos together while out to eat at Sadelle’s Coconut Grove in Miami.

Several group members appeared to be on the same page about their outfits as they showed off similar brightly colored looks.

Hannah Ann took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at the neon yellow number with cutouts that she sported for the day.

Kelley also stood out in a two-piece orange set and white platform sandals.

The two appeared to have a good time as Hannah Ann left a series of heart emojis on Kelley’s post, and Kelley responded with, “So excited to have you in Miami!”

The Bachelor alums also weren’t shy about posting the brunch to social media. Kelley shared a video of the table and group with Hannah Ann sitting a few places down from her.

Hannah Ann Sluss and Kelley Flanagan have both moved on from Peter Weber

Hannah Ann also gushed about her new boyfriend, Jake Funk, as he appeared to pick her up from the event.

“Hott Uber driver!!!” she captioned the video of Jake sitting in the driver’s seat of the car.

Both Hannah Ann and Kelley were closely tied to Bachelor Peter Weber as he initially proposed to Hannah Ann before later dating Kelley after the show. Both relationships later ended on bad terms, and the women have since moved on.

Kelley has been rumored to be involved with several Bachelor Nation alums but hasn’t debuted a serious public relationship since Peter. However, she has recently opened up about thriving in her professional life as she is making more money than ever.

Despite their complicated relationship with Peter, Hannah Ann and Kelley maintained that they were still friends after the show.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.