MAFS: Haley explains why she started to back away from Jacob: ‘I’m not really vibing with his personality’

Haley admits she’s not vibing with her eighties obsessed new husband. Pic credit: Lifetime

It’s no secret that the connection between newly married singles Haley Harris and Jacob Harder was awkward at best from the beginning of this season of Married at First Sight in Atlanta.

While getting Married at First Sight is always a risk, Haley is starting to figure out that she and her new husband don’t have too much in common.

Haley admits she’s not vibing with her new husband’s personality

While Haley says she entered the marriage with hope, she’s slowly losing it as the days pass. Not only are MAFS viewers noticing it, but so is Jacob.

So much so that he actually accuses her of having a boyfriend at home.

“I have never felt, like, energy just completely cut off,” he told his new wife as they moved into their shared apartment. “Like, just tell me that you need a break.”

“The first two days, I didn’t – we didn’t know each other,” she explained. “As we started to get to know each other is when I started seeing things come out that I didn’t like and that’s why I started pulling away.”

It’s clear tensions got high as Jacob ended the conversation by calling her high-strung and saying, “I don’t know who the experts matched me with, the first two days Haley, or like, actual Haley.”

On a recent episode of the MAFS spin-off Unfiltered, Jamie Otis puts the pressure on and asks Haley if she’s already second-guessing the marriage.

“I’m a firm believer like personalities build an attraction,” she explained. “Maybe I’m not attracted to them initially but if their personality is great, then I can totally see myself finding them more attractive. At this point, I’m not really vibing with his personality.”

It’s clear Haley is not a fan of Jacob’s eighties style wardrobe and bright neon rooms.

Will Haley and Jacob be able to make it work?

Trying to gauge how the newlyweds are feeling at this point, Jamie asks, “How are you feeling about your marriages after the honeymoon?”

While some of the participants are having better experiences when it comes to their new unions, at least Haley still has a little glimmer of hope for her marriage.

“You know, we had some ups and downs on the honeymoon. I’m hopeful if we can communicate and get on the same page,” Haley explained. “Hopefully this could be okay.”

Do you think Jacob and Haley will be able to save their marriage?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.