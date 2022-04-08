Gwen Stefani reveals nicknames she and Blake Shelton call each other

Gwen Stefani talks Blake Shelton on Ellen DeGeneres Show. Pic credit: @TheEllenShow/YouTube

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are enjoying their best life since getting married and building a family in Oklahoma.

Things have been great for both singers as they talk about being parents and lifting each other up when they were both down.

Now, Gwen has revealed that they even came up with nicknames for each other.

Gwen Stefani reveals what she and Blake Shelton call each other

Gwen Stefani was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and was in a segment where she answered “burning questions.”

One of the burning questions was about nicknames that she and Blake had for each other.

Gwen and Ellen sat in chairs with big red buttons in front of them, and graphics of burning flames danced behind them.

It was similar to The Voice, where Gwen would hit her buzzer and turn her chair around to answer a question.

When they asked what nicknames they called each other, she hit the buzzer and turned to the audience.

“Blakey and pretty girl,” Gwen said as the answer. The crowd all gave out a loud “aww.”

“I didn’t make that up; he made it up. He calls me pretty girl,” Gwen promised.

Ellen had to give her own spin on it, saying it sounded like Blake was calling to Gwen like she was a bird, saying, “Pretty girl, Pretty girl!”

As for Blakey, Gwen said everyone calls him that, including her three sons.

Gwen Stefani said Blake is the best thing to happen to her

Gwen Stefani was previously on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and said that Blake Shelton was the best thing that ever happened to her.

She even used the nickname on the show when she apologized for forgetting her wedding ring.

“I’m so embarrassed! I’m sorry, Blakey. I love my husband, and I love being married to him,” Gwen said. “It’s just the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me.”

It also seemed that their marriage was fated to be, as Blake Shelton said that the two found each other at their lowest point in life.

“I think she kept me from going to the absolute bottom,” Blake said. “It was like literally falling off a cliff, and a hand reached out and caught me, is what it feels like.”

“It’s a miracle that I met somebody that was going through the same exact thing that I was at the same exact moment in time.”

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to NBC.