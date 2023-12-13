Gwen Stefani blasted for latest look, The Voice critics compare her to Erika Jayne and Kardashians

Gwen Stefani has been put on blast for her latest look. It has The Voice critics coming in hot, comparing her to the Kardashians and RHOBH star Erika Jayne.

Last night, ahead of The Voice, Gwen took to Instagram to share her look for the latest episode of the singing competition.

The IG post consisted of three different backstage pictures of Gwen in various poses rocking a green sparkling outfit with a low neckline.

“2nights look 🤍” was the caption on the Instagram post.

Although Gwen did look fabulous, the look did bring up some questions about her appearance.

Subscribe to our Kardashians newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The comments section was filled with critics making plastic surgery claims and calling her out for trying to look like other famous faces.

Gwen Stefani blasted for latest look as The Voice critics compare her to Erika Jayne and Kardashians

It didn’t take long for haters to claim Gwen had work done or, at the very least, was using filters and airbrushing.

“She definitely had work,” said one tweet, while a different one read, “I didn’t realize how much work she had done.”

Gwen is shaded on social media. Pic credit: @gwenstefani/Instagram

Several other comments were directed at Gwen, claiming she looked like a Kardashian family member. A critic even mistook Gwen for Khloe Kardashian.

“Everyone starts looking like a Kardashian with all the work done. Crazy,” said another critic.

Gwen is compared to a Kardashian. Pic credit: @gwenstefani/Instagram

The Kardashians weren’t the only ones that Gwen was compared to. Many critics thought the singer was Erika from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

People compare Gwen to a RHOBH star. Pic credit: @gwenstefani/Instagram

There were even comments saying that Blake Shelton’s wife was trying to look like Hollywood A-list stars Kate Beckinsale and Jessica Alba.

Fans take jabs at Gwen. Pic credit: @gwenstefani/Instagram

Not everyone was hating on Gwen, though. She got plenty of shoutouts for her glammed-up style.

The Voice fans defend Gwen Stefani amid backlash over her latest look

“| would give anything to be Blake for a day,” said one fan, and another expressed, “the way you’re the most gorg of all gorg.”

Gwen was referred to as “beautiful” and “gorgeous” more than once, as well as “stunning.”

One even said she was the “hottest 54 yr old.” A different fan expressed love for The Voice judge.

Fans express their Gwen love. Pic credit: @gwenstefani/Instagram

Season 24 of The Voice is winding down, with the finale airing next week. Unfortunately, Gwen Stefani doesn’t have anyone in the finale after her last Team Gwen singer, Bias, was eliminated.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gwen’s Team was called out as the live shows began, and her team dwindled.

The singer will be on hand to help name The Voice Season 24 winner and will show off another outfit to get the critics and fans buzzing.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.