Gwen Stefani accused of lip-syncing during The Voice live show

Gwen Stefani always impresses when it comes to her fashion, but the same can’t be said about her vocals — at least not according to some.

A few The Voice fans were not impressed with Gwen’s live performance during Monday night’s show, and some even accused her of lip-syncing.

Gwen took the stage and belted out True Babe in a red ensemble with her signature red lipstick.

She received a resounding response from the audience after her performance, and while some fans felt that she did an excellent job, there were some naysayers in the mix.

After photos of her were posted online, people took to the comments to air their displeasure over Gwen’s performance.

Subscribe to our Competition Shows newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Meanwhile, the Don’t Speak singer has not responded to the critics as she’s laser-focused on getting Team Gwen to the top despite taking a major hit in the last episode.

Gwen Stefani was accused of lip-syncing during her live performance on The Voice

The Voice Instagram page shared some gorgeous snaps of Gwen in her red ensemble during the live performance.

The post was captioned, “last night @gwenstefani PERFORMED LIVE while looking like a ✨ true babe, and we’re obsessed. ✨ 💅 🤩.”

While some people sang her praises in the comments, others aired their displeasure about Gwen’s singing.

“How was it ‘Live’ it was Lip synching,” wrote one commenter.

“Sounded like a lip sync. Too famous now and. Overly manufactured. The real talent is the contestants,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @nbcthevoice/Instagram

One viewer said, “I couldn’t understand a word of what she sang.”

Another added,” Couldn’t understand a single word.”

Someone else reiterated the sentiment, “I like her but I couldn’t understand her at all. Needed to pull up the video and watch.”

Team Gwen lost two singers on the recent episode of The Voice

Gwen didn’t have the best night during The Voice Lives, and we’re not just talking about her performance; her team also took a big hit.

The contestants are now down to the top nine, and two singers from Gwen’s team didn’t make it to the semi-finals

Kara Tenae and Tanner Massey, who were both in the top 12, were recently eliminated, which leaves BIAS as the only person on Team Gwen.

Kara, Tanner, Azan from John Legend’s team, and Jordan Rainer from Reba McEntire’s team all landed at the bottom, and they had to sing for the Instant Save.

Ultimately, Jordan got the most votes with her upbeat performance of Blame It On Your Heart by Patty Loveless, and she was the final person to make it into the semi-finals.

Check out the video of Gwen’s performance and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

The Voice semi-finals will air on Monday, December 11 at 9/8c on NBC.