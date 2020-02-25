Guardians of the Glades exclusive: Watch an insane underwater chase for a monster huge python

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Guardians of the Glades features hunter Dusty Crum, who is on the chase for aggressive pythons that live in the swamps and the neighborhoods of people who live near the Everglades.

On Guardians this Tuesday night, the episode is not for the faint of heart or the slow of foot.

This episode will have the biggest python mamma jamma ever. Check out the amazing footage below.

Our exclusive clip opens with series star Dusty Crum, Jay and his go-to team on the hunt of a fast female who appears to be on the warpath.

Dusty is hot on the tail of an elusive giant, this female has Brittany saying it is “huge” and they both are on the hunt, then the snake is spotted. The creek is shaped like a horseshoe and the team is strategically placed to watch and hunt the monster snake.

Read More Guardians of the Glades exclusive: Gnarly footage as Dusty Crum bitten twice by wild python

Brittany spots the giant first.

“Snake, snake, I see it!” as Dusty runs over and dives into the cloudy water. They lose the snake then they spot it again as Clark is called over. “Come on, Clark hurry,” says Brittany.

There are now four of them in the water and trying to get the snake, as Dusty goes underwater and gets a stranglehold on the head of the snake, This is the wildest footage we have ever received on this series, next to Brittany being wrapped up in a constrictor death grip.

Why is Dusty Crum allowed to hunt snakes?

This season, we have seen Dusty Crum bitten and chased, but he gets paid to do it. The state of Florida began its program of paying hunters per kill in 2017, as these destructive snakes, which have become an apex predator in the Everglades are destroying the natural ecosystems and creating a wildlife imbalance.

The program has green-lit access to python removal in Miami-Dade, Broward, Collier, Hendry and Palm Beach counties. But the snakes are all over in Lee County and even north near Tampa.

The state even introduced The Florida Python Challenge for 2020. The Python Bowl is a conservation effort to protect the many species living in the Everglades from invasive snake species such as Dusty’s main focus, the Burmese python.

Exclusive preview of Guardians of the Glades

Watch as Dusty and Brittany are hot on the tail of a huge python, then lose it only to find it once again as the team is called in to assist.

