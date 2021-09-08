Grocery Store Joe represents all of us when he tells off Chris Conran on Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise alum Grocery Store Joe asked all the questions Bachelor Nation wanted to be answered last night. Pic credit: ABC

Joe Amabile, aka Grocery Store Joe, gained a lot of fans from how he handled the Chris Conran situation last night on Bachelor in Paradise.

While Chris and Jessenia Cruz were believed to have one of the strongest connections in Paradise, things were shaken up when Alana Milne walked in.

Within one conversation, Alana and Chris were making out with Jessenia making her way to the door in tears.

Grocery Store Joe pressured Chris Conran out of Paradise for his actions toward Jessenia Cruz

It’s apparent Grocery Store Joe is Team Jessenia because he immediately confronted Chris when he returned from a date with Alana.

Asking the hot questions that Bachelor Nation wanted to hear the answers to, he began, “You’ve basically said since you’ve been here, you and Jessenia are a solidified couple. You meet Alana. The first five minutes – gone. What happened?”

Mumbling, the question clearly caught Chris off guard. While he tried to give excuses that there was something missing with Jessenia, Joe didn’t take that for an answer. To Joe, it made no sense when Chris previously expressed that he and Jessenia were the strongest couple.

“If you didn’t say you were the strongest couple in the house, I thought you were the strongest couple in the house,” added Riley Christian. “I thought it until I turned around, and your tongue was down another women’s throat.”

While Chris defended that he wasn’t in a relationship with Alana prior to coming to Paradise, the pressure of the other islanders was too much as he and Alana ultimately left the beach.

Bachelor in Paradise fans praise Grocery Store Joe for saying everything they were feeling

It’s clear Joe is expressing everything that Bachelor Nation is feeling about the Chris and Alana situation.

“Joe is all of us,” one admirer wrote.

Another viewer wrote, “Grocery Store Joe is now Investigator Joe. Asking all the right questions! I’m here for it.”

Fans are standing firmly behind Joe as one tweet read, “If Joe don’t like you, I don’t like you.”

However, both of the fans of the show and Natasha Parker have called out the hypocrisy of the BIP cast not having this same energy when it came to Brendan Morais and Pieper James‘ relationship outside Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.