Gregg Leakes has died at 66 after cancer battle just days after NeNe told RHOA fans he was ‘transitioning’

It’s an extremely sad day for Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes and her family as we’ve just learned her husband Gregg Leakes has passed away. The devastating news comes only days after NeNe got emotional during a night out at her new lounge and revealed that Gregg was dying.

Fans of the reality TV couple have since been sending both NeNe and Gregg good wishes and many people were remaining hopeful that the 66-year-old would make a recovery. However, sadly Gregg has lost his battle with cancer.

Fans are already flooding NeNe’s social media page with condolences following the news, which broke today.

Page Six has confirmed the unfortunate news that Gregg Leakes has died following the revelation from wife NeNe Leakes that things had taken a turn for the worse.

A press release sent by the couple’s rep reads, “Today, the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes.”

It continues, “We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family and allow them to mourn in private during this very, very difficult time.”

So far the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star has not spoken out on social media as we’re sure she’s with her family mourning the loss of her husband.

NeNe’s last post was three days ago when she shared the message, “Broken,” which had a broken heart emoji as well as the prayer emoji attached.

Gregg Leakes has been battling colon cancer

The beloved Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member has been battling Stage 3 colon cancer for several years. He was first diagnosed in 2018 and after months of chemotherapy fans of the reality TV star were happy to hear that his cancer had gone into remission.

However, a few months ago NeNe confirmed that Gregg’s cancer had returned and she also shared that he had been hospitalized once again. The OG Housewife asked supporters for their prayers as her husband continued to fight for his life.

However, this time around, things didn’t end the way NeNe would have hoped and a few days ago she confessed that her husband was dying.

“My husband is transitioning to the other side,” said NeNe during an appearance at her new space, The Linnethia Lounge over the weekend.

Sadly that transition has now taken place and the Leakes family is currently mourning the loss of the well-respected husband, father, businessman, and friend.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.