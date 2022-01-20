Greg Grippo was allegedly so confident in his relationship that he did not pack before a rose ceremony

Greg Grippo was allegedly so confident he wouldn’t be sent home that he did not pack before rose ceremonies. Pic credit: ABC

Greg Grippo was so confident in his relationship with Bachelorette Katie Thurston near the end of the show that he didn’t pack before a rose ceremony, according to Andrew Spencer.

Both Andrew and Greg were contestants on the 17th season of The Bachelorette and built strong relationships with Katie Thurston. Greg appeared to be the front-runner before he self-eliminated after the fantasy suite dates.

However, according to an Instagram story posted by Andrew, it appears that Greg was confident in his relationship with Katie prior to his leave.

Andrew Spencer reveals his favorite The Bachelorette behind-the-scenes story

Andrew Spencer has been answering a series of questions on his story in the hours leading up to his 27th birthday. He shared this story in response to the question, “Favorite BTS bachelorette moment we didn’t know existed.”

Andrew said that he, Greg, and Justin Glaze, another finalist, became good friends and were spending time together ahead of one of the rose ceremonies.

Although each of the three men was confident in their relationships at this point, the show staff encouraged all the contestants to pack ahead of time in case they were sent home.

While Justin and Andrew went to pack, Greg told both of his friends that he didn’t need to.

“He’s like ‘I don’t pack cause I know I ain’t going home’,” Andrew said.

Pic credit: @andrewzspencer/Instagram

Greg Grippo and Katie Thurston split Bachelor Nation over their confrontation

Greg and Katie appeared to connect almost instantly on her season of The Bachelorette. Greg was a fan-favorite before his sudden and controversial exit from the show.

Although Andrew’s story portrays Greg as being confident he would be the final pick, Greg eventually left after telling Katie he deserved more than she’d given him.

Greg struggled in the final weeks with seeing Katie continue to build relationships with other men on the show. Katie was also clearly devastated in the aftermath of their fight.

The tension between the two continued to build in their confrontation on the After The Final Rose special.

“You’re a liar,” Katie said. “You did not love me. If you think that’s love, you don’t know what love is.”

Katie also accused Greg of gaslighting her and of using his past acting lessons to fake a relationship with her.

Although Katie and Greg’s relationship ended badly, Greg and Andrew built a strong friendship on the show. The two are often seen hanging out together and with fellow The Bachelorette contestants, Justin Glaze and Mike Planeta.

Pic credit: @andrewzspencer/Instagram

Andrew also teased in his series of Instagram stories that the two may be moving in together soon.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.