Greg Grippo and Mykenna Dorn were ‘talking’ ahead of Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette

Greg Grippo supposedly had his eyes set on another Bachelor star between Clare and Katie’s seasons of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Greg Grippo has been a hot topic after his tumultuous breakup with Katie Thurston on The Bachelorette.

Since that altercation, Greg has been accused of being an actor, using the show for fame, and intentionally orchestrating the breakup.

Now, Greg is facing accusations of talking to other women just ahead of appearing on the show.

Not just any women either — Bachelor Nation women.

A source told Us Weekly that Greg was talking to Mykenna Dorn from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

“Mykenna and Greg used to talk last summer,” the insider reveals. “They really hit it off, but long-distance came in the way.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

They never ended up meeting up because Mykenna was in Canada and Greg was in New Jersey.

How does the timeline line up between Greg and Mykenna’s flirtationship and Katie’s season?

The two had “liked” each other’s pictures in early 2020 leading to their DM exchanges.

As the source noted, they began talking during Summer 2020.

Casting for Katie Thurston’s season hadn’t yet begun at the time that Greg and Mykenna were “talking.”

However, this was when Greg was set to join Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette. Filming was set to begin in March but was quickly put on hiatus.

Sometime between the hiatus and when filming resumed in mid-July, Greg was axed from the show.

This further supports claims that Greg was determined to immerse himself in Bachelor Nation, along with reports that he applied for Clare Crawley and Becca Kufrin’s seasons of The Bachelorette.

Greg was also recently spotted with Bri Springs from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

Greg and Katie’s dramatic breakup

Greg and Katie’s breakup will likely go down in Bachelor franchise history.

Their relationship had been going well up until hometown dates. Greg was even the frontrunner, as she implied to him and his family.

However, their bond was seemingly too good to be true.

Greg had wanted Katie to tell him she loved him before he felt comfortable getting down on one knee.

However, that’s not how The Bachelorette goes. Katie told Greg she was waiting until there was one man left to tell him she loved him. She did try to reassure him that he was getting the rose and moving on in the process.

When Greg confessed his feelings, he wanted Katie to respond truthfully rather than adhering to Bachelorette regulations. The more Katie tried to reassure him that he was the one, the more frustrated he got.

The following day, Katie tried to apologize, but Greg seemingly didn’t want to hear it and left the show with Katie crying on the ground.

When the two reunited for the After The Final Rose special, Katie told Greg off. She called him out for “gaslighting” her and only being on the show to boost his acting career.

Greg, however, stuck by his claims that Katie was “cold” and shut herself off emotionally to him.

However, he has since said that he regrets his behavior during the breakup.

Katie is engaged to Blake Moynes while Greg is now single. That may not last for long, though, if Greg can find another Bachelor Nation star to date.

Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC on Monday, August 16 at 8/7c.