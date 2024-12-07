Gold Rush Season 15 Episode 5: Rick Ness’ shocking error could ruin his mining operation

In the latest episode of Discovery Channel’s Gold Rush Season 15, Episode 5, miner Rick Ness faced a significant setback that could jeopardize his mining operation.

Ness, often seen as the underdog, had stockpiled 5,000 yards of paydirt at the Rally Valley site with hopes of reaching a 1,500-ounce gold target this season.

Adding to the urgency is the uncertainty surrounding the renewal of his water license for the Duncan Creek claim, which is crucial for future mining operations.

To boost efficiency, Ness made a substantial $150,000 investment in a 12-inch pump for the Monster Red wash plant, anticipating it would process 300 yards of material per hour.

During the episode, he joked about the high cost of the pump and compared it to the price of a Ferrari.

Ness planned to recover the investment by extracting 60 ounces of gold in the first week of sluicing.

Rick Ness purchased the wrong pump

The new pump quickly became a source of frustration.

The crew initially suspected a clog and attempted to seal the intake line to improve water flow to the wash plant.

Despite their efforts, water pressure remained insufficient to operate Monster Red.

After further inspection, it became clear that Ness had made a critical mistake—purchasing a volume pump instead of the pressure pump required for the job.

This error halted operations and placed his ambitious plans in jeopardy.

Volume pumps are designed for high flow rates at low pressure, while pressure pumps prioritize high pressure at lower flow rates.

Ness may have to repurpose the pump for other applications or modify the system. He also has the option to trade the pump with other minors, such as Parker or Tony.

Rick Ness had his water license denied

Beyond the mechanical challenges, Ness also faces regulatory issues. The Yukon Water Board recently denied his application for a new water license, citing concerns about the feasibility of his operating plan.

The board stated that completing the proposed work within the license term was unrealistic, given that the upcoming 2025 season would primarily focus on ongoing cuts and regulatory compliance processes. Without the license, Ness risks losing access to Duncan Creek, a blow to his long-term mining prospects.

This season marks a pivotal chapter for Ness, who returned to Gold Rush after a break to address personal and financial challenges. His ambitious 1,500-ounce goal at Rally Valley reflects his determination to make a strong comeback.

However, the combined impact of equipment missteps and regulatory hurdles has added immense pressure to his operation.

As his current water license approaches expiration in April 2025, Ness faces the challenge of revising his plan to meet regulatory standards or finding alternative solutions to keep his mining operation afloat.

Fans and fellow miners are closely watching how he manages these obstacles in his quest for gold, with future episodes expected to reveal whether Ness can turn his fortunes around.

Gold Rush airs on Fridays at 8/7c on the Discovery Channel.