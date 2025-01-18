Gold Rush Season 15 Episode 11: Parker Schnabel hits record cleanup after triple wash plant gamble

In Season 15, Episode 11 of Discovery Channel’s Gold Rush, Parker Schnabel intensifies his efforts to reach his ambitious 10,000-ounce gold target.

Schnabel did this by operating three wash plants simultaneously for an entire week.

This strategy aims to recover from earlier setbacks, including equipment failures and environmental challenges at Dominion Creek.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Parker invested $15 million on the land and needs to start hauling gold for a profit.

The mining veteran has had a lot of success over the years and remains confident that his big bet will pay off.

Aside from his challenges cleaning up gold, the Gold Rush star also had to deal with his crew on this week’s episode.

Parker Schnabel introduces two big rock trucks as Chris Doumitt threatens to quit

To enhance production at the Bridge Cut, Schnabel introduces two A60 rock trucks, the largest on his site.

However, operator Tatiana Costa encounters a malfunction when a tailgate breaks.

Instead of a timely repair, mechanics opt to remove the tailgate, allowing the truck to resume operations.

Further complications arise when one of the A60 trucks overturns near a 50-foot drop, necessitating a complex recovery led by crew member Taylor Matejka.

The episode delves into personal aspects of the crew, revealing that Costa and Matejka met while scuba diving in Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Gold Rush veteran Chris Doumitt faces increased stress managing three wash plants across different locations.

Feeling overwhelmed, Doumitt approaches Schnabel for additional support as he threatens to quit.

Although initial suggestions are declined, Schnabel eventually assigns Costa to assist in the gold room, acknowledging the crew’s need for reinforcement.

Parker Schnabel finally has a big cleanup with three wash plants

The week’s efforts culminate in a weigh-in, with Big Red at the Bridge Cut producing 74.90 ounces, Roxanne at Long Cut yielding 207.40 ounces, and wash plant Bob delivering 303.07 ounces.

The total of 586 ounces, valued at approximately $1.5 million, marks Schnabel’s most successful cleanup of the season, providing a much-needed boost toward his seasonal goal.

That puts his season total at almost 1700 ounces; therefore, if Big Red starts to produce, Schnabel may be able to catch up after a rough start.

Despite his biggest haul of the season, the Gold Rush star doesn’t celebrate and notes that the team has a lot more work to do.

With a goal of 10,000 ounces, it remains to be seen if Parker can turn things around.

Gold Rush Season 15 airs Fridays at 8/7c on Discovery.