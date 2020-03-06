Gold Rush exclusive: Beets’ boys Mike and Kevin are all smiles until the hopper feeder is on fire

On tonight’s Gold Rush, the season is winding down, and so, far it appears that Tony Beets’ family is doing very well this season.

But it’s not all fun and games for Team Tony Beets and his two sons, Kevin Beets and Mike Beets, who are working like fiends moving gold-rich pay dirt through the trommel and feeder.

And as our exclusive clip reveals, it’s never clear sailing when you are moving that much dirt in a short time span — something has to give.

More importantly, it’s best to pay attention to the equipment all working overtime too, so you do not have a costly setback, as time is money for these miners.

What gives?

Specifically, the pulleys the motor at the base of the hopper feeder inside a protected shelter are what gives. Kevin is alerted by his brother Mike who noticed that the hopper had smoke pouring out of the door opening.

That’s always a recipe for disaster.

We see that in the mega cut on top of Paradise Hill, Kevin is working through a mountain of pay dirt as the gold layer here can be forty

feet deep, and Mike is going to run it all.

Kevin explains the deal: “So right now we just try to get through it. The weather sucks. It’s cold. It’s miserable. The usual end of season fun.”

Listening to the noises around him, Mike says: “Hey Kevin, the feeder is making a funny noise you have a go look at it for me please?” The base of the trommel’s hopper feeder is in a shelter underneath the plant.

Kevin hops out of his excavator and runs over to investigate.

What he sees sets him off running in the opposite direction, ostensibly to kill the motor to keep it from completely shutting down and ruining an expensive engine.

No one needs hefty repair bills at this juncture of the season.

Team Beets

Tony Beets has his three children — Monica Beets, Kevin Beets, and Mike Beets — all working for him out in the cuts.

Mama Minnie Beets is in the office running the financials and keeping tabs on costs and watching the pennies so the dollars add up for the crafty Dutchman, who Todd Hoffman told Monsters & Critics “could find gold on Mars.”

