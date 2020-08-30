Gizelle Bryant shades Phaedra Parks after Andy Cohen asks about Jamal Bryant ‘Mr. Chocolate’ rumors

Gizelle Bryant recently dropped several bombs about Phaedra Parks’ rumored affair with Jamal Bryant.

In a clip from Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Gizelle is asked about her relationship with her ex-husband. During the discussion, which can be found on Instagram, Gizelle shares that she and Jamal are in a healthier place since their decision to divorce 11 years ago.

While she was with fellow guest Keke Palmer, Andy asked Gizelle about the ongoing rumor that Jamal and Phaedra were involved in a relationship while Phaedra was still married to her ex-husband, Apollo Nida. Gizelle said that she was well aware of the rumors, but said that Jamal has always denied the affair to her. The mother of three also described Phaedra as “not important” when asked if she was upset by the rumor at the time.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Earlier this week, Gizelle spoke out more about the alleged situation between her ex and Phaedra. She appeared on an episode of Fox Soul‘s Cocktails with Queens, which is hosted by Claudia Jordan. As many RHOA fans will know, Claudia appeared on the show Season 7 and was axed from the show one year later.

Claudia asked Gizelle about the rumor on her show and Gizelle once again denied the affair. She also made it clear that she and Jamal are back together, so the rumor doesn’t matter anymore.

“As far as the rumors are concerned, he has told me that it is not true so I’m gonna stick to what the man said,” Gizelle said, followed by her saying that the rumor was ignited because of Phaedra. “Hey, it’s over now cause Gizelle is back!”

Jamal was rumored to be ‘Mr. Chocolate’ on RHOA

Back in Season 7 of RHOA, Apollo shared with his friend and ex-husband of RHOA star Cynthia Bailey, Peter Thomas, that Phaedra was texting another man behind his back. He never shared who the man was, but only mentioned that his ex nicknamed her mystery lover “Mr. Chocolate.”

Phaedra denied knowing a Mr. Chocolate during her marriage to Apollo, but later said in RHOA’s Season 9 reunion that she was speaking to someone through text messages during that time. However, she has yet to confirm or deny she was ever dating Jamal. This was before Phaedra was asked not to return for Season 10.

Gizelle and Jamal have rekindled their romance following the couple’s 2009 divorce

Prior to her RHOP fame, Gizelle was the first lady of Jamal’s megachurch, Empowerment Temple AME Church in Baltimore. The couple got married in 2002 and share three children together – Adore, Grace and Angel.

In 2008, they decided to divorce due to Jamal’s infidelity, and the divorce was finalized in 2009. However, the pair remained friends through the years, even while Gizelle was dating other men.

According to Bravo, Gizelle revealed during the RHOP reunion in September that she and Jamal are back together.

“You know, I look back, and I just feel like nobody is what their mistakes are. And I feel like he’s a different person, I’m a different person,” she said. “So we are baby-stepping, but we are moving into the direction that we want to move into.”

Fans can see Gizelle speak more about her current relationship with Jamal on RHOP.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.