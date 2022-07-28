Gizelle Bryant reveals RHOP Season 7 spoiler — Karen Huger ‘brings it’

Gizelle Bryant talks RHOP Season 7. Pic credit: @gizellebryant/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant dropped a major spoiler about Season 7 of the Bravo show.

Gizelle and Karen have enjoyed a series-long frenemy relationship, much to the delight of viewers. According to Gizelle, the word on the street is that fans will see a completely different side of Karen in the upcoming season.

Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac just wrapped filming, and co-star Gizelle Bryant revealed that Karen Huger “brings it” in the new season.

Gizelle and Robyn host their podcast, Reasonably Shady, where they invited Housewives producer Carlos King, who now produces Love & Marriage.

Carlos King wanted to know who brings it the most each season. Gizelle and Robyn agreed that different ladies bring it each season but had differing opinions on who “brought it” this season.

Gizelle quickly chose Karen Huger, while Robyn Dixon chose another OG.

Gizelle teased listeners about a change in Karen during Season 7. The news was exciting because spoilers have been relatively limited to this point.

E! News was the first to report Gizelle’s words in the latest podcast episode.

Gizelle said of Karen, “She was spilling the tea this season. When does she ever spill tea? She hasn’t spilled tea in seven seasons. I think it’s a different side to her.”

Gizelle likely referenced Karen’s decision to stay neutral during pivotal moments, like Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Monique Samuels’ physical altercation during Season 5. Gizelle said Karen likes to “straddle the fence, not give her opinion [and] kind of play it safe.”

However, in Season 7, “The Grande Dame does not do that.”

Gizelle continued, “I can say this—this is a little bit of a spoiler alert for season seven, Andy don’t fire me—Karen brings it this season. Yes, she does.”

Time will tell as fans await a trailer and premiere date for Season 7 of RHOP.

Karen Huger sizzles in new swimsuit picture

As Gizelle was commending her frenemy and co-star Karen Huger, The Grande Dame was enjoying luxury on vacation.

The perfume connoisseur shared photos in paradise, where she sported a white cut-out swimsuit.

She rocked her hair in blonde braids and wore a fabulous white and yellow cover-up with kitten heels. Yesterday, Karen posted for her 492k followers who were the lucky recipients of Karen’s swimsuit photo.

She wrote in the caption, “A little getaway is good for the soul! #rhop.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 finished filming at the beginning of the month.