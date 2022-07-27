Karen Huger in white swimsuit sunbathes on vacation

Karen Huger is on vacation and in her swimsuit as she enjoys time off following the filming of Season 7. Pic credit: @officialkarenhuger/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger is living her best life on vacation as she closes her eyes and enjoys the moment.

Karen shared a photo on social media where she sported a white cut-out swimsuit. Her white swimsuit featured an asymmetrical strap and a cut-out underneath the bodice.

The Grande Dame placed one hand against the bright blue wall, crossed her legs, and closed her eyes.

Karen posed in front of a flowering green bush as she tilted her head back and let her blonde braids fall behind her.

She sported a sheer, yellow and white cover-up that hugged her curves and complemented her swimsuit.

Karen wore slip-on gold open-toed pumps with the ensemble.

Karen Huger lounges in a swimsuit; other RHOP ladies vacationing elsewhere

She shared the shot with her 492k followers who were dying to get their fix of the Potomac star.

She wrote in the caption, “A little getaway is good for the soul! #rhop💕.”

Karen isn’t the only member of The Real Housewives of Potomac who has been on vacation during the last week.

Karen’s frenemy, Gizelle Bryant, just returned home after filming Season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Thailand with castmate Candiace Dillard Bassett. Meanwhile, Gizelle’s partner-in-crime, Robyn Dixon, went to Jamaica with their sons, Corey and Carter, for Juan’s brother Jermaine’s wedding. Wendy Osefo also went to Jamaica with her family, including Eddie Osefo and their three children.

Elsewhere, Ashley Darby enjoyed her hot girl summer with a photoshoot and celebrated her son Dean’s 3rd birthday.

Gizelle Bryant reveals Karen Huger brings it during Season 7

Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac just wrapped filming, and co-star Gizelle Bryant revealed that Karen Huger “brings it” in the new season. Gizelle and Robyn hosted their podcast, Reasonably Shady, where they spilled tea about Season 7.

Gizelle said of Karen, “She was spilling the tea this season. When does she ever spill tea? She hasn’t spilled tea in seven seasons. I think it’s a different side to her.”

Gizelle continued, “I can say this—this is a little bit of a spoiler alert for season seven, Andy don’t fire me—Karen brings it this season. Yes, she does.”

Time will tell as fans await a trailer and premiere date for Season 7 of RHOP.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 finished filming at the beginning of the month.