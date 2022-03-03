Gino shares photo wearing his hat in a pool at night, Before the 90 Days viewers urge him to ditch it

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers bashed Gino Palazzolo for wearing a hat in a pool. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans know by now how important Gino Palazzolo’s hat is to him because he doesn’t want to show anyone his bald head underneath.

To that end, he recently shared a picture of himself with Jasmine in a swimming pool at night and he still had his hat on prompting 90 Day fans to urge him to ditch it.

Gino’s bald head has been exposed to 90 Day Fiance viewers twice on the show and are they tired of him covering his head at all costs.

Gino Palazzolo wore his hat in a pool and 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days critics want it off

A 90 Day Fiance fan page captured a photo of Gino and Jasmine in a swimming pool at night looking happy together.

In the photo, Gino was still wearing one of his no-logo baseball hats despite it being dark out which sparked reactions from 90 Day observers.

Before the 90 Days critics jumped into the comments of the fan page’s reshared post to urge Gino to take off his hat.

One onlooker remarked, “Those hats are getting on my FKN nerves.”

While another said, “It’s night time, and their alone in the pool, why does king Of the cheap, still have [his] hat on (laughing/crying emojis).”

Someone else exclaimed, “Gino is so stinkin weird!!!!!”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers have been shown Gino’s bald head before

Before the 90 Days viewers have seen Gino’s bald head twice on the show now and one separate new time from Jasmine.

The first time was from afar when he had to take his hat off through airport security in Panama.

The next time was much more unexpected when Jasmine was screaming at Gino for sending her topless photos to his ex-sugar baby. His bald head exposure happened when Jasmine lunged towards Gino, snatched his hat off his head, and threw it outside.

But Gino didn’t miss a beat. He dug in his bag and had a new hat on his head within 10 seconds.

On social media, Jasmine reshared an image of Gino without a hat from when she snatched it off and mocked him.

Jasmine also shared a previously unseen photo of Gino sleeping when they went to Chiriqui and his whole bald head could be seen except for the back.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.