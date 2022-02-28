90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Jasmine Pineda shares another photo of Gino’s bald head

Jasmine Pineda showed 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers what Gino Palazzolo’s head looked like under his hat again. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers have seen Jasmine Pineda expose Gino’s bald head on the show, and now she has done it again only this time it was on social media.

While Gino was sleeping, Jasmine apparently snapped a picture of what lies beneath Gino’s hat that he is so attached to keeping on his head.

Whether she had consent from Gino to post the photo is unknown but she did say it was from their time in Chiriqui on Before the 90 Days.

Jasmine had put Gino on blast on Instagram once before by resharing a still image of Gino’s bald head after the episode aired where Gino sent Jasmine’s topless pictures to his ex-sugar baby.

Jasmine Pineda shared an unseen photo of Gino Palazzolo’s bald head

Whether Gino did something to make Jasmine angry or she was doing it as a joke, Jasmine shared a picture of Gino sleeping without his hat on to Before the 90 Days fans on Instagram.

The picture featured Gino wrapped up in a white blanket with only his bald head visible. His whole head except for the back could be seen. Before the 90 Days fans know from the first exposure on the show that Gino keeps a patch of hair on the back of his head.

In the photo, Jasmine captioned, “Gino doesn’t sleep with his hat. This was in Chiriqui.”

Jasmine shared a secret picture she took of Gino’s bald head. Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

Gino Palazzolo has to pass the test with Jasmine Pineda’s mom on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Despite the intense altercation between Gino and Jasmine over Gino sending Jasmine’s nude photos to his ex-sugar baby, Jasmine decided to forgive him.

Jasmine did say it would take time to earn back her trust but wanted to push forward since they already had plans for Gino to meet her mom and she still loved him.

One of the things Jasmine asked Gino to do was to take off his hat when her mother led a prayer and he said he would not be doing that. Whether he will respect Jasmine’s wishes and her mother’s expectations is still unknown but either way, it appears as though he passed the test and the pair are still together.

