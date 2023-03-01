Gino Palazzolo has a full head of hair in this throwback

If 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers learned anything about Gino Palazzolo from Season 5, it’s that he refused to take his hat off his head.

Gino is primarily bald, save for a patch of dark hair on the back of his head, and he likes to keep his head covered up at all times.

The 52-year-old Michigan native did have a full head of hair back in the day, and he recently shared a throwback moment of that with 90 Day Fiance fans.

Through his Instagram Story, Gino reshared an old post of his from his dad’s wedding. He described being “24 years young” in the post’s caption.

Gino was standing on the far right in the photo, wearing a white collared shirt, a patterned red tie, black slacks, and black shoes.

The most notable part of the picture was Gino’s full-looking dark brown hair.

Gino Palazzolo posed in a throwback wedding photo. Pic credit: @gpalazz2/Instagram

The throwback photo showed how Gino’s hair used to look. A peek at what Gino’s hair situation looks like now is equally as rare—90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers were able to see it during Season 5.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers got to see underneath Gino Palazzolo’s hat

Gino was on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with his now-fiancee, Panamanian beauty Jasmine Pineda.

Jasmine’s jealousy and Gino’s lies led to an incredibly explosive moment between the pair while they were on vacation in Panama.

Jasmine was messaged by Gino’s ex-sugar baby, who said Gino had sent her Jasmine’s nude photos. When Jasmine confronted Gino, he lied at first but went on to admit that he had done that.

Jasmine was devasted and had a meltdown fight with Gino inside their room at their resort.

During the verbal argument, Jasmine leaped toward Gino and snatched his coveted hat off his head. Gino scrambled to cover his head while looking for another hat, which he found in a matter of seconds.

That didn’t stop 90 Day Fiance fans from seeing what was underneath Gino’s hat: a small dark patch of hair on the back center of his head. The rest of his head was bald.

Jasmine Pineda has shown images of Gino Palazzolo’s bald head on social media

After the fight aired on TV and Gino’s head was exposed, Jasmine seemingly trolled Gino and shared two still images of Gino’s bald head from the episode.

Beyond that Instagram share, Jasmine posted another photo of Gino’s bald head from their wayward vacation. This time, she snapped a picture of Gino while he was sleeping and had his bald head out of the covers.

More recently, Jasmine joked about hatless and hairless Gino by sharing a picture of him without a hat as he entered the room she was in. However, she covered his head with a blue Santa hat emoji. The picture next to it showed Gino in mid-motion as he rushed to put a hat on his head.

Jasmine wrote, “Me taking a quick picture of hatless Gino [smiley face and bald person emojis].” She followed this with, “Gino finding a new hat in a matter of seconds [laughing/crying emojis].”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-5 are available on Discovery+.